Town Manager Colangelo accepts position in Mass.

Shelburne Town Manager Joe Colangelo has reached a final agreement with the town of Hanover, Mass. to become its new municipal manager.

Colangelo told the Shelburne News on Tuesday that a contract was signed this week. His acceptance was first reported by the Shelburne News online.

He is expected to begin work in Massachusetts by May 1. Under the terms of the three-year deal, Colangelo will be paid a $155,000 annual base salary. He also will be provided a car and a cell phone.

After a short closed-door session on Tuesday night, the Shelburne Selectboard voted to allow Colangelo to get out of his contract three weeks early. The Shelburne contract had provided that he give the town 50 days notice if leaving early.

The board said Colangelo agreed to be available by phone to answer questions through 7 a.m. July 27.

The board opted not to adjust his Shelburne salary for leaving early. Colangelo is expected to still receive his scheduled annual increase from $105,000 to $110,000 on April 1.

During the public portion of the meeting each board member paid tribute to Colangelo and wished him the best in his new job.

Colangelo admitted he had been in “limbo” for the past two weeks, following the announcement that he had been picked in Hanover. He still had to complete a background check and try to negotiate the contract in the interim.

With Colangelo leaving, the Selectboard is still planning to conduct at least half of its annual retreat next Tuesday evening to discuss pressing topics for the coming year.

Shelburne residents are encouraged to reach out to Selectboard member Dr. Josh Dein with topics they hope the town will address in future months. Dein will compile the list for discussion by the full board.

The Selectboard also will likely discuss selecting an interim town manager while a full search is underway.

Colangelo said there are plenty of projects facing the town and that Shelburne could not expect the small staff to be able to pick up all of them and still do their daily jobs.

Former Police Chief Jim Warden filled in as interim town manager several times in past decades, including one 9-month period, but he is now retired after 30 years of service to the town.

Chairman Jerry Storey said there is some question whether an interim manager needed to be full-time or part-time and how long the person would need to serve.

Several recently retired Vermont municipal managers have been mentioned as possible fill-ins while a permanent replacement is found.