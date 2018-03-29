Vermont Folklife offers film workshops

The people at the Vermont Folklife Center in Middlebury work with documentary filmmaking all time, and know the process is effective for storytelling but possibly daunting to newcomers to the medium.

Next weekend, filmmaker and media instructor Myles David Jewell will offer a three-part workshop series for those looking to learn the craft.

The classes will be offered April 6-8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with an 11 a.m. start for the third meeting. The cost is $95 per day, $50 for students.

The sessions will cover pre-production, production, and post-production phases of documentary storytelling process – they form a series, but participants may register for them separately. All levels of experience are welcome.

These workshops are intended for storytellers at any stage: amateurs and professionals alike, students and teachers, small-business owners, etc.

Registration details are online at vermontfolklifecenter.org/workshops.