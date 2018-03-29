Winery hosts landscape paintings

Courtesy photo

Shelburne Vineyard exhibits the works of landscape artist Donna Bourne from April 1 through June. Bourne’s colorful work represents her interpretation of land and sky, trees, water and light. She recently relocated to Studio 266 in Burlington after three decades in Santa Cruz, Calif.
For more, go to shelburnevineyard.com and donnabourneart.com. The winery is located at 6308 Shelburne Road, Shelburne.

