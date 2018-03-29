Winning argument

The Champlain Valley Union High School debate team captains, Abby Rosenthal and Peter Trombley, recently won first place in the Vermont State Debate Championship. Their coach, Chris O’Donnell, was awarded Coach of the Year honors in her last year before retirement.

In addition to the captains, other team members who participated in the state competition were William Oates, Ella Kenney, Zoe Prue, Jack Merrill, Carolina Sicotte, and Jackson Neme. Rosenthal and Trombley won the Public Forum Debate portion of the competition, which qualifies them for the National Catholic Forensic League Grand National Tournament for Debate in Washington, D.C. over Memorial Day weekend. They are raising money for the trip through a GoFundMe campaign, which can be found online at gofundme.com/cvudebatetonationals.