Dog owners and their dogs learn to be a therapy team

by Rosalyn Graham

Dog owners turned out last week to learn about the role therapy dogs can play in the community by providing companionship and comfort to many people and about the process to certify a therapy dog.

The guest speaker was professional dog trainer Deb Helfrich, a founding member of Therapy Dogs of Vermont, started in 1990. She explained that therapy dogs come in all shapes and sizes but their shared objective is to bring joy, alleviate loneliness, fear and stress. Therapy dogs are effective with children, hospital patients, the elderly, people in correctional facilities, shelters and more.

Emily Reed and her husband Jason brought their therapy dogs Benjy and Olive, and spoke of the benefits of the program. They are among 300 therapy dog teams in Vermont, New York, New Hampshire and Canada.

Reed said she enjoys the positive impact her dog provides people and the opportunity to work with her dog. Audience members were interested to learn if they and their dog might be good candidates for the role.

Helfrich explained the process for certifying a therapy dog team. “It is not enough to have a great dog,” she said.

Dog and handler need a good working relationship with each other and they need to relate well with people in many situations. Therapy dogs must be at least one year old, obedience trained and well-socialized. Evaluations are often done in nursing home settings, Helfrich said.

More information is online at therapydogs.org.

The Shelburne Village Dog Park hosts two more canine-related talks this spring:

• April 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: “Everything You Need to Know about Ticks, Lyme disease and Leptospirosis” with Dr. Liam Bisson of Shelburne Veterinary Hospital.

• May 9, 6:30-8 p.m.: “Dog Communication in the Human World” Deb Helfrich returns with a presentation about basic dog body language, how to understand it.