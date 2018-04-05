Michael Fournier has been selected for a 2018-19 Fulbright award to teach English in Germany. He completed his International Politics & Economics undergraduate degree requirements at Middlebury College this past January, earning College Scholar distinction nearly every term. While at Middlebury, Fournier studied at the University of Oxford in England, as well as at universities in Berlin and Potsdam, Germany. Fournier graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 2013 and attended the Lake Champlain Waldorf School from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Michael is currently in marketing for a real-estate start-up in Berlin, Germany. The firm leverages technology to guide people through the home-building process and connect them with construction firms.

Michael is the son of Michael and Holly Fournier, stepson of Dana Adams, and grandson of Charlie and Monika Hooper, all of Shelburne.

Abbey F. Norris, Shelburne, was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C.

Caroline Pastore, Shelburne, has been named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Purchase College in Purchase, N.Y.

Julia W. Sokolowski graduated from Boston University in January with a bachelor’s of science in communication.

The following Shelburne students were named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y.: Shay K. Brunvand, Marlee A. Gunn, Sophia N. Lothrop, Nicholas R. Lynn, Maxwell E. Smith.

Charles Maitland, Shelburne, received the PC Construction Sponsored Scholarship/Prize during the 2017-2018 academic year at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. He is a senior majoring in engineering and management.

Alexandra Weimer, Shelburne, earned the fall 2017 dean’s award with distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y.

Amanda Whitbeck, Shelburne, was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y.