Pierson Library news

Book Sale thank you The Friends of the Pierson Library thank everyone who donated to and shopped at the recent book sale. The friends will not be accepting donations again until the library reconstruction project is finished next year. We are grateful to everyone for their patience and understanding during this transition.

Spring Introduction to Genealogy Class: Library volunteer John Kelley will be teaching the three-part class on Wednesdays, April 11, 25 and May 9 at 1:30 p.m. in Room 2 at the Town offices. Learn how to trace your ancestors and find sources that will make your search easier and more enjoyable. The series is free, but please call 985-5124 to register in advance.

Exploring Metaphysics continues April 24l Join Pamela Blair and Linda Reynolds in a group offering an invitation to explore and discuss various metaphysical topics and ideas. Open minded and lively discussions will include, but will not be limited to, dreams, NDEs, crop circles, spiritual phenomenon, dowsing, channeling and books relevant to these topics and others. Call to register: 985-5124.