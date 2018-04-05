Shelburne to be named a Tree City with special honor

The Town of Shelburne recently was notified that it will receive a Tree City USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation and the Vermont Urban & Community Forestry Program.

Shelburne will be honored at a ceremony on May 3 at the Vermont Arbor Day Conference at Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier. The awards ceremony will be held in conjunction with recognition of the Vermont TreeSteward award winners and will take place at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.

“This is a big recognition. This goes to show that Shelburne values trees,” said Gail Henderson, chair of the Shelburne Tree Advisory Committee.

She said the committee worked hard to meet the criteria for the special designation. Only six Vermont communities are designated as “tree cities” and seven more will be added this year, Henderson said.

Criteria require that the municipalities have specific tree policies, have officials whose work involves tree maintenance, planting and protection, and have a budget that’s applied to tree-related projects.

The Tree Advisory Committee will celebrate the honor later this spring and plans events in connection with Arbor Day. Details will be announced to the community once they are finalized, Henderson said.