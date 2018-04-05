Two men arrested after confusing South Burlington police vehicle with pizza delivery car

A Shelburne man was among two people arrested when a companion mistook a marked South Burlington Police cruiser for a pizza delivery vehicle early Sunday morning.

South Burlington Police said they responded to Stonehedge Condominiums off Spear Street to investigate public complaints about one of the residences. Michael Gonzalez, 29, of Underhill, came out of a condo in the “D-Cluster” and approached the blue and gray painted cruiser with blue lights, believing it was pizza delivery vehicle bringing him his order, police said.

Officer Aaron Dince learned Gonzalez had an active arrest warrant for careless and negligent operation in Franklin County, police said. Dince said they arrested Gonzalez on the pending warrant and while he was in custody determined he was in possession of a misdemeanor amount of suspected heroin and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

While speaking with Gonzalez, police found out a second person at the same condo in the “D-Cluster” also had an active arrest warrant. Police said after they successfully applied to a judge for a search warrant and they entered the residence to locate William Russell, 29, of Shelburne.

Russell had an outstanding arrest warrant for petty larceny and was taken into custody, Dince said.

Both Gonzalez and Russell were lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington based on the arrest warrants, police said.

Dince said police also issued Gonzalez a citation ordering him to appear in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington on Monday on charges of possession of heroin and possession of controlled substances.

Anyone who has additional information in regards to illegal activity at this area is asked to call Dince at South Burlington Police at 846-4111, police said.