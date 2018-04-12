Parks & Rec News

Registration is now open for spring and summer programs and camps. Details, deadlines are available on the recreation website at shelburnevt.org.

Lifeguard positions for Shelburne Beach are open. Check out the website or call for details, 985-9551.

Gentle Yoga Class Kay Boyce, certified yoga instructor, leads this class for those new to yoga, challenged with an injury, or who simply want to enhance their personal yoga practice. Bring your own yoga mat and a cotton blanket or large beach towel. Classes are 9-10 a.m., April 26 through May 23 in the Shelburne Town Hall. Register by April 23. Fee: $55 for the session.

Shelburne Dog Park Committee Special Event Series These are free presentations on interesting canine topics. Held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Please, no dogs, just humans. No need to register in advance. Refreshments and door prizes.

For more information, contact Kay Boyce at boycephd@gmail.com.

• Friday, April 13: Everything You Need to Know About Ticks, Lyme Disease and Leptospirosis. Presented by Shelburne vet Dr. Liam Bisson. Held in Meeting Room 1 of the Town Offices.

• Wednesday, May 9: Dog Communication in the Human World. Presented by Deb Helfrich, Gold Star Dog Training. Held in the Town Center activity room, ground floor.

GPS Juniors Soccer Designed for children ages 3-5 as a first soccer experience. Program includes age-appropriate games so young players enjoy the game and learn basic skills, cooperation, without putting pressure on winning or competition. Registration deadline: May 1. Held at the baseball field behind the Town Offices on Fridays, May 4 through June 15 (no soccer May 25), 10-10:45 a.m. Fee: $75. Instructed by Global Premier Soccer Vermont.

Fall Youth Soccer early registration deadline is June 1. The Shelburne Recreation soccer league is for students entering grades 1-6 in the fall. Registration forms are online and available at the recreation office. Fee: ​$30 by June 1; $55 afterward through Aug. 10. Final registration deadline is Aug. 10. ​Players registered after that deadline will be placed on a wait list and will not be guaranteed a spot on a team.