Pierson Library News

The library has a great selection of gardening books to begin plotting your garden this year. Are you curious about raised beds or vertical gardening for a small space? It’s a great time to start planning your family garden with the little ones.

Notice the library’s Community Poetry Board that currently has an “Ode to Maple Syrup” display of poems by fifth grade students from Shelburne Community School. Poet Laureate Rick Bessette let the kids sample a maple syrup from Shelburne Farms for inspiration before they began to write. If you have a poem you have written to add to the board, please pour it into our poetry sap bucket. We will check it often.

Upcoming Programs:

Today: Privacy on the Internet at 6:30 p.m The John Swan Lecture is an annual event exploring issues relating to intellectual freedom. This year Deborah Caldwell-Stone, deputy director of the Office of Intellectual Freedom for the American Library Association will discuss privacy and the internet. Come learn about who is tracking you online and discover ways to protect your privacy.

Family Game Afternoon Drop in Saturday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. for a cozy afternoon playing board games with friends and neighbors. Try out new games from around the world for all ages and abilities.

“Let’s Talk Robert Frost” with Rick Bessette Join local Poet Laureate Rick Bessette Saturday April 21 at 1 p.m. for an afternoon of poetry and discussion of Robert Frost. Bring an original poem or a copy of a poem that has moved you in any way. This event will be hosted in the Historic Town Hall.