School board reorganizes, targets school buildings for upgrades

On town meeting day Champlain Valley School District voters approved the $76.8 million budget.

Voters also agreed to allocate $819,665 that was unspent from a bond to update the Shelburne Community school.

Previously Shelburne voters approved a $9.25 million construction bond used to renovate Shelburne Community School in 2016-17. Work was completed last fall with $819,665 left over.

The School Board proposed – and voters agreed – using the remaining money to help pay for updates at all of the district’s elementary schools. With the Act 46 merger the assets and liabilities of all schools – including outstanding bonds voted on by individual towns prior to the merger – are going to be paid back by all taxpayers in the merged district.

In the Shelburne Community School, about $650,000 remaining funds are going to be used to replace the remaining 1967 air handling system, according to Jeanne Jensen, the district’s chief operations officer.

The recent renovations only replaced the system in the D and E wings of the school, Jensen explained in an email.

Also, lighting fixtures will be replaced with LED lights.

Shelburne’s cafeteria will also see improvements, that “will at a minimum include new floor, ceiling, light fixtures, sprinkler heads and paint,” Jensen said.

The remaining $170,000 will be divided among the three other elementary schools to:

• replace the boiler at Charlotte Community School

• make accessibility improvements and paint the roof and exterior at Hinesburg Community School

• replace heating valves and controls for the system at Allen Brook Community School.

Board reorganizes

After the March election, the School Board has some new faces taking charge.

Newly elected board member Lynne Jaunich from Charlotte is the board chair. Hinesburg resident Colleen Mackinnon, who served on the board previously, is the vice chair.

Kelley Bowen was re-elected from St. George, and is the board’s clerk. Jeff Martin of Charlotte is the assistant clerk.

Kevin Mara from Williston and Dave Connery from Shelburne were appointed to the facilities committee. The rest of the committees will be decided at the June 8 board retreat.