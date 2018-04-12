Vt. House Speaker headlines forum

The Shelburne Democratic Committee hosts several leading voices in the party at a forum Monday, April 16, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church.

The latest in the series is “Empowering All Voices,” which will bring together

Vermont Speaker of the House Rep. Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero; Ebony Nyoni, the Vermont state director of Black Lives Matter; and Joan Lenes, chair of Emerge Vermont and a former state representative from Shelburne.

Mike Donoghue, executive director of the Vermont Press Association, will moderate the forum. Donoghue is a correspondent for the Shelburne News and The Citizen.

The discussion will focus on the upcoming midterm elections and building the future of the Democratic Party.

Trinity Episcopal Church is located at 5171 Shelburne Road. Information: facebook.com/ShelburneDemocrats/ or contact Sue Irish at sufi7vermont@gmail.com.