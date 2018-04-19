Applications due soon for Leadership Institute

The Snelling Center for Government is accepting applications to the Vermont Leadership Institute’s class of 2019.

The program offers leadership training for people in Vermont’s private, public and nonprofit sectors. The 2019 class will be the institute’s 24th, having graduated more than 500 since 1996.

The program will run from September through June 2019; participants will meet for eight overnight sessions with 19 seminar days.

The application deadline is May 1.

To learn more about the Vermont Leadership Institute, including the 2018-2019 program schedule and application process, visit snellingcenter.org or contact director Suzanne Trahey at suzanne@snellingcenter.org or 802-859-3090.

The Snelling Center for Government is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization that fosters civic leadership, public service and participation in public policy in Vermont.