Open house on Mount Philo State Park draft plan

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is hosting a meeting to provide an opportunity for public input on the draft long-range management plan for Mt. Philo State Park. The meeting will be held on Thursday, April 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Charlotte Central School on Hinesburg Road.

At 6 p.m., participants will have the opportunity to review the draft plan, view maps, discuss goals and strategies with staff from the Departments of Forests, Parks & Recreation and Fish & Wildlife, and provide written comments. At 7 p.m. there will be a brief presentation providing a planning overview, highlighting portions of the plan and outlining next steps. Following the presentation, participants can continue to meet with Agency staff and provide comment.

Visitors are welcome to arrive and depart at any time during the two-hour meeting.

The Mt. Philo plan sets a long-term outline for management, but also takes into account the nature of this unique state park and incorporates some short-term considerations not typically included in other plans. Careful stewardship of Mt. Philo State Park supports a healthy forest and strives for a careful balance and integration of public uses.

Written comments may also be submitted online or through the mail to the following address until close of business on June 1. ANR.MountPhilo@vermont.gov or Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation, 271 North Main St., Suite 215, Rutland, VT 05701.

The draft long-range management plan can be viewed at http://fpr.vermont.gov/state_lands/management_planning/documents/district_pages/district_2/mt_philo.