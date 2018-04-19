Shelburne man recognized for service to the Red Cross

The American Red Cross and Co-Operative Insurance Companies recently honored several local volunteers with their “Everyday Heroes Awards,” including Gerald “Jed” Hornung of Shelburne.

The awards are given each year across the country as the Red Cross honors people who personify the mission of service in local communities.

Hornung has been volunteering for the American Red Cross for more than 70 years.

According to a Red Cross announcement, his work for the Red Cross began at an early age when he took on leadership of his local Junior Red Cross chapter in Oklahoma City. He later became the first-ever youth chairman of the National Advisory Committee for the Junior Red Cross.

In 1947, Hornung was the youth speaker at the National Red Cross Convention in Cleveland, attended by more than 4,000 adults and 1,000 young people from across the U.S.

Today, Hornung lives in Shelburne with his wife, Jini, and continues to support and advocate for the American Red Cross.