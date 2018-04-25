COMMUNITY

Green Up Day

May 5: 48th annual. greenupvermont.org

BURLINGTON

Chabad of Vermont

Lag BaOmer Parade and Barbecue

May 3: 3:30 p.m. Family parade. 4 p.m. Showcasing Ceremony. Excavator photo op. 4:15 p.m. Barbecue and Chalk Festival.

Showcasing the future Chabad Jewish Center. 57 S. Williams St. Information: draizy@chabadvt.org, chabadvt.org.

Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity

International Fashion Show

April 28: 6 p.m. Pre-show. 8 p.m. show. Second annual Karibu (Swahili for “welcome”). Benefits CVOEO. Intergenerational show featuring families. Africa Jamono’s drumming. Models in traditional and new fashions. Pre-show, food, cash bar, music, Vermont Kenyan-dressed Teddy Bear raffle. Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St. kfischer@cvoeo.org. Tickets: flynntix.org, 86-FLYNN.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange #398

Annual Rummage Sale

April 27-28. Hours Friday are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to noon. Saturday is “Bulk Rate Day” where shoppers may fill as many bags or boxes for $5 per person or $8 per family. Sale will support building maintenance and operating expenses for the grange. For more information or to volunteer, contact Dorothy Hill, 425-4140, windytop2@aol.com; Trina Bianchi, 425-3691, alchemy@gmavt.net; or Heather Manning, 734-9416, heatherlgmanning@gmail.com.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Champlain Valley Exposition

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains

April 28: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. G.I.R.L. (Go-Getters, Innovators, Risk-Takers, Leaders) Expo Vermont. For ages 5 to 18. Mainstage performances, hands-on exhibits, free workshops, giveaways. Tickets: (888) 474-9686, at the door, and bit.ly/GIRLexpo. Information: girlscoutsgwm.org.

Grace United Methodist Church

Rummage Sale

May 4: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 5: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take what you need; pay what you can. 130 Maple St. Contact Jane for more information: 878-4078.

HINESBURG

Hinesburg Town Hall

Annual Welcome Baby Brunch

May 6: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For families with babies born in the past year; pick out book to be dedicated to your baby. Food, activities for older children. Free. Sponsored by the Hinesburg Community Resource Center, with support from Bristol Bakery, Lantman’s Market, and Matryoshka’s Bakery. Hinesburg Town Hall. RSVP: Alexandra Koncewicz, 482-4649, koncewicz@hinesburgresource.org.

Firemen’s Association

Spring Farmer’s Market

April 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Hinesburg Firemen’s Association is putting on its first Spring Farmer’s Market and Craft Fair. Booths with items by local crafters as well as vendors with brands including LuLaRoe, Thirty -One, Paparizza, Magnabilities, Scentsey, Discovery Toys and Usborne Book consultants. Proceeds from event will benefit the Hinesburg Firemen’s Association. At the Hinesburg Fire Station.

JERICHO

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Mediterranean-style Church Dinner

April 28: 5 and 6:30 p.m. seatings. $13 adults, $6 under 12. Reservations: 899-3932. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 273 Vermont Route 15.gslcvt@gmail.com.

goodshepherdjericho.org/events

SHELBURNE

Senior Citizen Luncheon

May 7: 11 a.m. check in. Age 60 or over. Noon meal (chicken piccata, vegetables, salad, roll, carrot cake). Learn about Age Well services (agewellvt.org). $5 donation. Reservations required: 865-0360, ext. 1018. Shelburne Town Offices, 5420 Shelburne Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Burlington Garden Club

Celebration of Peonies at Hildene

June 7: 8 a.m. Sign up now for a trip to Hildene, home of Abraham Lincoln’s son Robert Todd Lincoln, in Manchester. Leave from Doubletree by Hilton Hotel (former Sheraton), Williston Road. Lunch included. Minimum of 35 travelers. $185 (portion may be tax deductible). Details: goodspeedandbach.com/music-culture/celebration-of-peonies-day-tour-of-hildene-the-lincoln-family-home-june-7-2018/

DANCE

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Damascus Kafumbe, directing Middlebury African Music and Dance Ensemble

May 1: 8 p.m. Mahaney Center for the Arts, Robinson Hall. 443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts.

RICHMOND

Richmond Free Library

Contra and Square Dance

April 28: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Community room. Music by Mary Barron and Marcos Levy. Lausanne Allen calling. No experience needed. Suggested admission: $5 to $10 adults, $10 to $20 family. 201 Bridge St. 453-2199.

EXHIBITS

BARRE

Vermont Historical Society

Anything for Speed: Automobile Racing in Vermont

April 28: 9 a.m. to noon. Free admission. Racing simulator. Monday to Friday, second Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 30, 2019. Vermont History Center, 60 Washington St. 479-8500, vermonthistory.org.

BURLINGTON

Amy E. Tarrant Gallery at the Flynn Center

Through June 30: “Flourish,” works by Vermont artists with disabilities.

Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; prior to MainStage shows and during intermission. 652-4500, flynncenter.org.

Burlington City Arts

Through June 10. Vox Populi American culture through portraiture. Free.

Through June 10. Across the Distance. Contemporary Arab art video exhibition from the Barjeel Art Foundation based in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. Free.

Third Saturday of month,11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Family Art inspired by current exhibition.

May 8: 6 to 7:30 p.m. “Portraits & Society,” exhibiting artists and curator Heather Ferrell discussion.

May 24: 6 to 7:30 p.m. “Express Your Self: What Portraits Can Reveal.” Burlington clinical psychologist Drs. Elizabeth Goldstein and Jean Pieniadz; interactive discussion.

135 Church St. 865-7166; burlingtoncityarts.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Jackson Gallery

Pastel exhibit

Through May 11. Works by three Middlebury artists who specialize in representational paintings in soft pastel: Judy Albright, Cristine Kossow, Norma Jean Rollet. Judy Albright paints still life subjects. Cristine Kossow enjoys painting everyday objects. Norma Jean Rollet employs plein air painting. The gallery is located in the lower level of Town Hall Theater. Information: 382-9222 or townhalltheater.org.

SHELBURNE

Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

Anecdotes: Paintings by Philip Hagopian

Through May 29. Rural landscapes. Multi-media pieces. 86 Falls Road. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 802-985-3848 or joan@fsgallery.com.

Shelburne Vineyard

Landscape paintings by Donna Bourne

Through June. Paintings by plein air landscape artist Donna Bourne, of Studio 266 in Burlington, will be on view in the tasting room starting April 1 through June. An artist reception will be announced soon. Bourne’s colorful work represents the natural world with her interpretation of land and sky, trees, water and light. Information at Shelburnevineyard.com, the winery’s Facebook page, and donnabourneart.com. 6308 Shelburne Road.

Roadhouse Studios

Cinco De Mayo Pop-Up Exhibit and Sale

May 5: 3-6 p.m. Roadhouse Studios celebrates a day of color and creativity with local artists Mary Hill, Johanne Durocher Yordan and Kathleen-Caraher Grant. Also featuring colorful Mexican market items, light Mexican fare and Mexican soups by Soupie Sales. 207 Webster Road. Roadhousestudiosvt.com or 233-5303.

FILM

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Ai Weiwei, “Human Flow”

April 23: Submit advance questions: sli.do (event code “humanity”)

April 29: 4:45 p.m. Doors open. Seating first-come, first-served. 5 p.m. Live webcast Q&A with renowned artist. 5:30 p.m. Global refugee crisis filmed over a year in 23 countries; desperate search for safety, shelter, justice. McCullough Student Center, Wilson Hall. museum.middlebury.edu/news/2017-2018-events-calendar/april/node/2342

The Met Live Broadcast: “Cendrillon”

Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater hosts the broadcast of “Cendrillon” Saturday. Broadcast is at 1 p.m. Joyce DiDonato sings the title role in Massenet’s sumptuous take on the Cinderella story. A free talk about this opera will be given in the studio on the lower level at 12:15 p.m. Run time is 2 hrs. 47mins. Tickets: $26 general, $11 students. Tickets at the THT Box Office: 382-9222, www.townhalltheater.org, or in person

Monday – Saturday, noon – 5 p.m.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

“My Sky” Exhibit

Through May 6. “My Sky” invites children and adults to explore the Sun, the Moon and the stars in an immersive, inviting environment. Families are encouraged to «look up» when they visit the exhibit and in their everyday lives. Produced by Boston Children’s Museum in collaboration with Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and NASA. 1 College Street; echovermont.org.

Phoenix Books Burlington

Story Time with City Market

May 5: 11 a.m. “Miss Maple’s Seeds,” Eliza Wheeler. Seed starting activity.

May 12: 11 a.m. Reed Duncan, “Llama Llama Loves to Read;” reading, activities. All ages.

Free. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz

ESSEX JUNCTION

Phoenix Books Essex

Children’s Book Week celebration

April 28: Independent Bookstore Day 2018; giveaways while supplies last. 11 a.m. Meet Elephant and Piggie from Mo Williams series; story time and activities. All ages.

May 4: 6 p.m. “May the Fourth,” all things Star Wars, all ages, costumes encouraged.

2 Carmichael St. 872-7111, phoenixbooks.biz.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Webby’s Art Studio

Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Specialized art activities for all ages, inspired by temporary and permanent exhibitions.

April 28: Make It Rain. Create a musical rain stick.

In the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education classroom. Free with Admission. 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org/calendar/.

MEETINGS, CLASSES, CONFERENCES

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15 to 10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net

COLCHESTER

AMVETS Vermont Post 1

May 14, and second Monday of the month: 6:30 p.m. American Legion Post, 3650 Roosevelt Highway. Open to all veterans, National Guard and Reservists. John Kehoe, 796-3098, amvetsvt@gmail.com.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

Pierson Library

Introduction to Genealogy class

May 9 at 1:30 p.m. Learn to trace your ancestors and find sources to make your search easier and more enjoyable. Discover how events in history helped shape ancestors’ lives. Three-session class. Free. Call to register: 985-5124. Held in Room 2 at the Shelburne Town Offices.

Shelburne Town Hall

Sun Style Tai Chi

Basic: Monday/Wednesday 9-10 a.m. or Tuesday/Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Sun 73: Monday/Wednesday 10:15-11:15 a.m. Free. Sponsored by Age Well. Donations welcome. Information: Chris Curtis, curwit@gmail.com, or Lee Sheridan-Orr, waliboonic@hotmail.com.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

University of Vermont Fleming Museum

Alison Bechdel exhibit

Through May 20. Alison Bechdel’s “Self-Confessed: The Inappropriately Intimate Comics of Alison Bechdel.” East Gallery.

French caricatures

Through May 20. “Bluestockings” or “Les Bas Bleus,” featuring the work of French caricaturist Honoré Daumier, a series of 19th-century lithographs. Wolcott Gallery.

61 Colchester Ave. flemingmuseum.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Henry Sheldon Museum of Vermont History

A century of photography

Through July 8. “Our Town: 100 Years of Photography from the Sheldon Museum.” Three dozen photographs from the Sheldon’s collection selected by retired National Geographic photographer James P. Blair in collaboration with Sheldon Museum Archivist Eva Garcelon-Hart.

May 23 and June 20: noon. Blair discusses the Our Town photographs. Limited to 20; advance reservations: 388-2117. Free with admission.

One Park Street. HenrySheldonMuseum.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Through June 3: Puppets: World on a String.

Through Aug. 26: In the Garden: Flower Power: Desire, Love and Sentiment; Everlasting Blooms: Floriform Metalwork of Marie Zimmermann; Invasive Species: Insects in the Home.

May 4: 6 p.m. Public lecture, “Sesame Street: The Longest Street in the World.” Husband-wife creative team Annie Evans, a Sesame Street writer, and Martin P. Robinson, muppet captain and creative performer (Telly Monster, Mr. Snuffleupagus, Slimey). $10, $5 kids 5-17. Free for Vermont educators, kids under 5 and members. Followed by exhibition tour and art activity.

May 13: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Springtime at Shelburne Museum.” Special activities and Muppet guest, “Walkaround Elmo,” Circus Lawn.

June 23 to Oct. 21: “Playing Cowboy: America’s Wild West Shows.”

Register online at eventbrite.com/e/sesame-street-the-longest-street-in-the-world-tickets-44845658572

Pizzagalli Center. 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org. info@shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Discover Jazz Festival

June 1-10. 35th annual. Schedule and details at discoverjazz.com. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

MainStage

May 5: 7:30 p.m. Masterworks featuring Shelagh Abate, Mark Emery and Gloria Chien. vso.org/event/masterworks-featuring-shelagh-abate-mark-emery/

May 19: 2 and 8 p.m. STOMP.

FlynnSpace

May 11: 8 p.m. Violinist and songwriter, Gaellynn Lea.

May 19: 8 p.m. Soovin Kim and Gloria Chen.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

University of Vermont Recital Hall

April 26: Student Performance Recital III.

April 27: Student Performance Recital IV.

April 28: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Horn Studio Recital. Students from Joshua Thompson’s horn studio perform works by David Amram, Eugene Bozza, Paul Dukas, Richard Strauss, and more.

April 30: Chamber Ensembles. Includes quartets by Mozart, Schubert and Dvorak. Evelyn Read, director.

7:30 to 9 p.m. Free. Public welcome.

UVM Recital Hall, 384 S. Prospect St. 656-7776.

COLCHESTER

St. Michael’s College

Vermont Choral Union

April 29: 3 p.m. Spring concert,” Tapestry.” A cappella music that is old and new, sacred and secular, from the Renaissance to the present. The Choral Union bids farewell to Music Director, Jeff Rehbach. Premiere of “How Can I Keep from Singing? – The Poetry of Robert Wadsworth Lowry (1829-1899),” arranged by VCU tenor Maarten van Ryckevorsel.

Presented by the St. Michael’s Fine Arts Department and the Vermont Community Foundation. Tickets: $20 adults, $15 seniors/students, $40 family; available at the door or in advance at vtchoralunion.org.

Sleepless Knights

May 3: 8:30 p.m. Concert by the co-ed a cappella group.

McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Middlebury Bach Festival

April 27: 8 p.m. Steven Isserlis, Cello; Richard Egarr, Harpsichord. Robison Hall. Reserved seating. $6 to $28.

April 28: 7:30 p.m., April 29: 3 p.m. St. John Passion. Mead Memorial Chapel. Guest conductor John Butt.

Reserved seating. 443-3168. Mahaney Center for the Arts. middlebury.edu/arts

Town Hall Theater

May 5: 1 p.m. Middlebury Community Music Center Benefit Concert. Reception follows. $10 general, $20 “generous admission.” 388-1436.

May 20: 5 p.m. Meet the Singers. $35. General admission. June 1, 3, 7, 9: Opera Company of Middlebury, Andre Previn’s “A Streetcar Named Desire.” ocmvermont.org

68 S. Pleasant St. Tickets: 388-9222, townhalltheater.org.

Middlebury Community Music Center

May 5: 1 p.m. Students and faculty from MCMC will perform bluegrass, classical, jazz, and more in a fundraiser concert to support MCMC’s goal to offer high quality music instruction to everyone. Reception follows. Tickets: $10 general admission/ $20 generous admission.

THT Box Office: 382-9222; townhalltheater.org, or in person Monday-Saturday noon- 5 p.m.

Ringing in spring

The Northern Bronze Handbell Ensemble and High Peaks Ringers of Lake Placid, N.Y., present “Spring, Joy, Love and Bells,” on Sunday, May 6, at 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Trinity Episcopal Church, 5171 Shelburne Road, Shelburne. Each group will perform music separately and then combine to perform two contrasting passacaglias, a musical form which originated in early 17th century Spain.

The concert benefits Trinity in gratitude for the rehearsal space provided to Northern Bronze. Adults: $12. Children under 12: $8. Information: 899-4934, marilyn.marshall17@gmail.com.

OUTDOORS

HINESBURG

Red Wagon Plants

May 1: 6 to 8 p.m. Make and Take Tuesdays: Spring Planters; materials and five herbs; or bring own pot. Light refreshments. $50. Limit: 10.

Pre-register for workshops: redwagonplants.com/events or julie@redwagonplants.com.

SPORTS

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury Maple Run

Sign up for May 6 race. 10th annual. Includes a half-marathon (13.1 mi.), two-person half-marathon relay, a 3-mile fun run for ages 7 and up, pancake breakfast, live music along the course by Middlebury College student musicians, finishers medals and prizes. Proceeds are donated via grants to Addison County nonprofits. Information at middleburymaplerun.com.

MONTPELIER

Vermont Corporate Cup Challenge

May 17: 35th annual. 5K team running/walking event. Volunteers wanted in all areas from water stops to post-race pack up. State House lawn. vcccsar.org

TALKS, ETC.

BRISTOL

Art on Main

Poetry reading

April 27 at 6:30 p.m. Nationally published Vermont poets Elizabeth Powell and Adrie Kusserow, both of Underhill, visit to share their work. Powell is editor of Green Mountains Review and an associate professor of creative writing at Johnson State College. Kusserow is a cultural anthropologist and St. Michael’s College professor who works with Sudanese refugees in trying to build schools in war-worn South Sudan. Refreshments. At 25 Main St., Bristol.

BURLINGTON

Phoenix Books Burlington

April 26: Irish/U.S. poet Greg Delanty reads from new book, “Selected Delanty.”

April 28: Independent Bookstore Day 2018; giveaways while supplies last. 2 to 3:30 p.m. National Poetry Month; sixth annual Poetry Society of Vermont reading. Free.

May 3: 7 p.m. Meg Little Reilly, new novel “Everything That Follows.”

May 8: 7 p.m. Reeve Lindbergh, author of new book, “Two Lives.” Daughter of aviator-authors Charles A. and Anne Morrow Lindbergh discusses intersection of fame and privacy.

7 p.m. talks: $3 for Vermont Foodbank; includes $5 discount coupon for featured book. Coupons expire at end of event.

191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz.

UVM Community Medical School

“The Microbiome: How It Keeps You Healthy…Or Not!”

May 1: 6-7:30 p.m. Dr. Jessica Crothers, UVM Research Fellow, Department of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, discusses how new technologies have enabled scientists to study microorganisms in the human body known as the human microbiome. Learn how it is connected to digestive and overall health, its relationship to disease and about emerging “smart” microbiome-based therapeutics. More information at med.uvm.edu/community_medical_school. In Carpenter Auditorium at UVM’s Given Building at the University of Vermont, 89 Beaumont Avenue.

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

April 28: 10:30 a.m. to noon. “Favorite Tricks for Organizing Your Genealogy Research.” $10. Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. Open for research: Tuesday, 3 to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Phoenix Books Essex

April 28: Independent Bookstore Day 2018; giveaways while supplies last.

May 4: 6 p.m. “May the Fourth,” all things Star Wars family event. All ages. Costumes encouraged.

2 Carmichael St. 872-7111, phoenixbooks.biz.

SHELBURNE

Introduction to Genealogy

May 9: 1:30 p.m. How to trace ancestors, find sources. Free. Sponsored by Pierson Library, Room 2, Shelburne Town Offices, 5420 Shelburne Road. Register: 985-5124.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education and Enrichment for Everyone (EEE)

April 27: 1 to 2 p.m. Annual meeting of the membership; 2 to 3 p.m. “The Granite Cutters’ Story: A History of Vermont’s 200-Year-Old Granite Industry,” Scott McLaughlin, Executive Director, Vermont Granite Museum.

James Stewart, Vermont Public Radio Classical Host. Series is $40 for the semester (12 lectures) or $5 at the door. Held in the sanctuary at Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. 846-5132. Full schedule at eeevermont.org.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Flynn Theatre

MainStage

May 3: 7:30 p.m. Machine de Cirque. Quebec City acrobats, jugglers, musicians.

FlynnSpace

Vermont Stage

Kim Rosenstock “Tigers be Still”

April 26-28, May 2-5: 7:30 p.m.

April 29, May 6: 2 p.m. Comedy from writer of FOX’s “New Girl.” Francesa Blanchard, John Nagle, Katherine Reid, Oscar Williams. Age 13 and up; mild adult language. 90 minutes, no intermission. 153 Main St. flynntix.org, 86-FLYNN.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Essex Players

“The Man Who Came to Dinner”

May 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12: 7:30 p.m.

May 6 and 13: 2 p.m. Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman’s 1939 comedy; radio celebrity slips on ice and becomes an imperious long-term houseguest of small-town Ohio family just before Christmas. Directed by Adam Cunningham. Essex Memorial Hall, Towers Road. Tickets: essexplayers.com; box office two hours before show. Peggy Bonesteel, 881-7116, pdbonest@gmail.com

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

Middlebury Actors Workshop

April 27, 28: 7:30 p.m. and April 29: 2 p.m. “The Christians,” a big-little play about faith in America and the trouble with changing your mind. $22, $12 students.

Cashore Marionettes, “Life in Motion.”

May 4: 7 p.m. Joseph Cashore’s masterworks. $18, $10 age 12 and under.

Mike Sommers, “Heart in the ‘Hood”

May 6: 2 p.m. Autobiographical one-man show; Vermont native and one of the stars of Sense8, the Netflix science fiction drama. $15.

68 S. Pleasant St. 388-1436, townhalltheater.org.

MONTPELIER

On stage in Montpelier

Lost Nation Theater presents Lauren Gunderson’s play “Silent Sky” this weekend and next at the Montpelier City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St. This production tells the story of boundary-shattering astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, 1868-1921, discoverer of over 2,400 variable stars and the cepheid variable period-luminosity relationship. She and her colleagues were scientist-suffragettes of their day. Curtain is at 7:30 tonight, Friday, Saturday and May 3-5. Matinees on Sunday and May 6 at 2 p.m. Information and tickets: 229-0492 or lostnationtheater.org.