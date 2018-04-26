Guest organist visits Shelburne for two weekend performances

The Shelburne United Methodist Church and the Vermont District of the New England Annual Conference host guest organist Mark Miller for two performances this weekend.

On Saturday, Miller will lead a workshop titled “Joyfully Eclectic, Theologically Rich and Relevant,” which will examine music resources for small (and not so small) choirs and congregations. The program runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided; the workshop costs $10. Register by contacting vmtdistrict@neumc.org or call 802-485-4724 and speak with Evie Doyon.

On Sunday at 2 p.m., Miller will play an organ recital on the Trillium Masterpiece Digital-Pipe organ at the Shelburne United Methodist Church on the corner of Route 7 and Church Street. The recital is free.

Miller holds a master’s degree in organ performance from Julliard School in New York City. He is an associate professor of church music at Drew Theological School in Madison, N.J., and a lecturer in the practice of sacred music at Yale University. A minister of music at Christ Church in Summit, N.J., Miller is known for his leadership in the areas of worship and church music and through his hymn and anthem compositions.

For additional information, contact Ann Rowell, director of music/organist at Shelburne UMC at lar17g@comcast.net.