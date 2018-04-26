Karibu International Fashion Show supports new Americans

The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity hosts its second annual Karibu International Fashion Show Saturday at Burlington’s Main Street Landing Film House.

“Karibu” is Swahili for “welcome” and the evening opens with a welcome from Africa Jamono’s drumming. Models from countries across the world will wear traditional dress and “takes” created by artisans from their own community.

This year’s show will be intergenerational. Family members –grandmothers, sons and granddaughters alike will walk in sync, presenting the evolution of fashion in their cultures.

Three families will present a traditional dance from their country. Pre-show festivities start at 6 p.m. with a red carpet, traditional foods, cash bar, music and a raffle of a Vermont Teddy Bear dressed in Kenyan garb. Fashion show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through Flynntix.org. Advance tickets including pre-show events are $53.25; performance-only tickets are $21.75 ($25 at the door). Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. At 60 Lake St., Burlington.

Last year, the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity served more than 2,200 new Americans with their transition to new lives in Vermont. The agency offers support with housing, heating fuel, food assistance and continues to provide guidance with employment, financial literacy, tenant rights and responsibilities, tax preparation and more.