Sign up and pitch in for Green Up Day May 5

Vermont’s 48th annual Green Up Day is Saturday, May 5, and organizers across the state are preparing to distribute the trademark green bags and sign up volunteers.

The day’s efforts are focused on picking up trash along roadsides, in neighborhoods, around parks, schools and businesses.

In Shelburne, residents are encouraged to sign up online to note where they plan to pick up. Groups and individuals are asked to sign up and post their intended green-up location using an electronic signup sheet at: signup.com/go/ANJrzcS.

Coordinator Cate Cross said that in addition to keeping volunteers from doubling efforts, this will help gain insight into the actual number of people greening-up in Shelburne.

Before May 5, get Green Up bags at Shelburne Supermarket or the Town Clerk’s office. On Green Up Day, get bags at the Shelburne Community School playground between 9:30 and 10 a.m.

Bags of collected trash can be dropped off at Turtle Lane on Green Up Day between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Organizers ask volunteers to please not leave bags along roadsides.

Two Green Up prizes are possible for Shelburne volunteers this year:

one for the largest group greening-up together and one for the most interesting/oldest item found while greening-up.

To be eligible to win the prize, participants must be from Shelburne. They need to post a photo or photos on the Town of Shelburne VT Facebook page at facebook.com/townofshelburnevt/ on May 5 with the hashtag #GreenUpVT2018.

Special thanks to the Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary for sponsoring the prizes.

For more information on Shelburne’s Green Up efforts, contact coordinator Cate Cross at catecdesign@gmail.com or visit the Town Offices.