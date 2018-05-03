How to Green Up in Shelburne on Saturday

Vermont Green Up Day is Saturday and local organizers hope many volunteers will fill the familiar green bags with roadside trash to spruce up the community for spring.

An online signup is available for volunteers to note where they plan to clean up. The address is signup.com/go/ANJrzcS. It also will help keep track of how many people do Green Up this year, coordinator Cate Cross noted.

Before Saturday, Green Up bags will be available at Shelburne Supermarket and the Town Clerk’s office.

On Green Up Day, get bags at the Shelburne Community School playground between 9:30 and 10 a.m.

Drop off filled bags on Turtle Lane between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Organizers ask volunteers to please not leave bags along roadsides.

Two Green Up prizes will be awarded this year: one for the largest group greening-up together and one for the most interesting/oldest item found while greening-up. To be eligible, participants must be from Shelburne and they need to post a photo or photos on the Town of Shelburne VT Facebook page at facebook.com/townofshelburnevt/ on May 5 with the hashtag #GreenUpVT2018.

The Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary is sponsoring the prizes.

For more information, contact coordinator Cate Cross at catecdesign@gmail.com or visit the Town Offices.