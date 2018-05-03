Music, dancing, pony rides and more at Waldorf’s Mayfest

The Lake Champlain Waldorf School celebrates spring with Mayfest Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All of the activities are geared toward families with young children, including live music and traditional maypole dancing. Organizers promise plenty of fun for the 6-and-under crowd at the school’s

PreK-to-eighth-grade campus on Turtle Lane. There will be games and activities to make jump ropes and flower crowns, face-painting and pony rides.

Bring a picnic and blanket. Snacks and lunch foods will be available from local vendors. New this year: third grade teacher Christopher Diehl-Noble will fire up the outdoor bread oven to make focaccia bread.

Admission is free but there is a charge for food and pony rides.

If Saturday’s weather is unpleasant, event updates will be posted on the school’s website, lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org.

In addition to Mayfest, the Waldorf school hosts visiting mornings next week at its Shelburne campuses for those interested in learning about its programs:

• High school: May 9, 8:30-10 a.m. at 122 Bostwick Road.

• Pre-K through 8th grade: May 10, 8:30-10 a.m. at 359 Turtle Lane.

Lake Champlain Waldorf School is a private, nonprofit preschool through high school.