Parks & Rec News

Shotokan Karate: For adults and kids ages 8 and up to improve fitness levels, provide a challenge and have fun. Karate is a weaponless means of self-defense, using dynamic offensive and defensive techniques. This program will help students develop physical skills such as eye-hand coordination, mental focus, leadership and partnership skills while building self-confidence and character through basic Shotokan Karate techniques. (Fee does not include required uniform.) Classes will be held on Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m., May 3 through June 21 in the Shelburne Town Gymnasium. Fee: $40. Instructed by Brandon Hier.

GPS Juniors Soccer​: Designed for children ages 3-5 as a first soccer experience. Program includes age-appropriate games so young players enjoy the game and learn basic skills and cooperation without putting pressure on winning or competition. Registration deadline: May 1. Held at the baseball field behind the Town Offices on Fridays, starting May 4 through June 15 (no soccer May 25), 10-10:45 a.m. Fee: $75. Instructed by Global Premier Soccer Vermont.