Ponder wine, philosophy at Shelburne Vineyard

By on No Comment

A special get-together to mark Philosophy Week on Friday evening at Shelburne Vineyard will ponder philosophical questions of wine and more.

University of Vermont lecturer and Shelburne resident Mike Ashooh will lead a conversation titled “In Vino Veritas” from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy a casual conversation to ponder philosophy and wine. For example, in Ashooh’s words: “Why do philosophy and wine go so well together? Can we make objective judgments about taste or is it all subjective? When we say that a [wine] has a hint of chocolate in the finish, do we really mean that?”

This event is free. Wine will be available by the glass.

Ponder wine, philosophy at Shelburne Vineyard added by on
View all posts by Shelburne News →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.