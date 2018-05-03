Ponder wine, philosophy at Shelburne Vineyard

A special get-together to mark Philosophy Week on Friday evening at Shelburne Vineyard will ponder philosophical questions of wine and more.

University of Vermont lecturer and Shelburne resident Mike Ashooh will lead a conversation titled “In Vino Veritas” from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy a casual conversation to ponder philosophy and wine. For example, in Ashooh’s words: “Why do philosophy and wine go so well together? Can we make objective judgments about taste or is it all subjective? When we say that a [wine] has a hint of chocolate in the finish, do we really mean that?”

This event is free. Wine will be available by the glass.