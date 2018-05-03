Redhawks recap

Spring sports continued to struggle with schedules this past week as April remained cold and wet. Multiple games and matches were postponed.

By Tuesday, lacrosse and tennis teams had caught up. Baseball and softball games were still being rearranged. Here’s a look at results from the past week. Tennis results from Tuesday were not available by press time.

BASEBALL

Champlain Valley Union 7, Burr and Burton 4: Redhawks baseball traveled south to face Burr and Burton and moved to 4-0 with a victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Jonah Roberts (three hits) hit a double that plated three runs to help CVU in a four-run sixth inning that was the difference in the game.

Liam Reiner also had three hits, with two doubles and an RBI, while Jake Bortnick added a two-run single.

Kyle Rivers went six innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out six, to earn the win on the mound.

CVU 3, BFA St. Albans 1: A complete-game performance from pitcher Hank Caswell led the Redhawks baseball team to a win over BFA-St. Albans last Tuesday in an early season Metro Division showdown.

Jonah Roberts had a triple and a run scored, while Jake Bortnick added an RBI with a sacrifice fly. The Redhawks also scored twice on BFA throwing errors.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CVU 13, Rutland 12: After host Rutland came back to tie it in the second, the Champlain Valley Union girls lacrosse team rebounded to score in overtime and emerge with the razor-thin 13-12 win on Tuesday.

Bella Rieley scored the game winner in extra time for the Redhawks (4-1), completing her hat trick to get the win for her team. Lydia Maitland added three goals and one assits, while Cate Noel also netted three goals and dished out an assist.

Becca Provost tallied twice for CVU, Patra Kapsalis finished with a goal and two assists and Teddi Simons rounded out the scoring with a goal and a defensive save in OT to preserve the win.

Ali Wainer stopped seven of her 10 saves in the second half to earn the win in goal for CVU.

Mount Anthony 12, CVU 10: The Champlain Valley Union girls lacrosse team suffered its first loss of the season, falling on the road at Mount Anthony last Friday.

The Patriots opened a 10-4 lead at halftime and the Redhawks ran out of time to close the gap.

Bella Rieley had eight goals for the Redhawk (3-1) and Cate Noel added the other two scores. Ali Wainer stopped eight shots in a losing effort.

Avery Galle paced the Patriots (4-1) with five points (four goals, one assist).

BOYS LACROSSE

CVU 12, Burr and Burton 5: A seven-point effort from Jake Schaefer helped the Champlain Valley Union boys lacrosse team to a win over Burr and Burton on Tuesday afternoon.

Schaefer had five goals and two assists for the Redhawks (6-0), while Nate Cuttita (one assist), Walter Braun and Sam Sturim each scored twice. Will Braun (one goal) also tallied and Bobby Spencer made three stops to earn the win.