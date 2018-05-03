Shelburne celebrates Arbor Day on Saturday

Arbor Day is Friday but Shelburne will mark the occasion on Saturday with a variety of events hosted by the Shelburne Tree Advisory Committee.

The public celebration will be held on the Shelburne parade, the green at Church Street and Falls Road starting at 1 p.m.

Officials will publicly acknowledge the recent “Tree City USA” designation awarded to Shelburne for its efforts to protect and promote trees.

An Arbor Day proclamation will be read and five Korean maples will be planted along the east side of Falls Road.

Distinguished guests expected include Treebeard of “Lord of the Rings” fame, who looks forward to distributing complimentary red maple saplings to attendees.

In addition to Saturday’s celebration, on Monday the Tree Advisory Committee hosts a free tree identification workshop originally scheduled in February but postponed due to weather.

Elise Schadler, Technical Assistance Coordinator with the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program, will do a presentation for anyone who wants to know more about how to identify trees in their backyard and along the trails.

Participants will apply leaf arrangement and leaf structure definitions, use identification keys and learn to differentiate between Vermont tree species. The workshop is inspired by a new book on tree identification titled “A Beginner’s Guide to Recognizing Trees of the Northeast” by Mark Mikolas.

The workshop will be held at 7-8 p.m. at the Shelburne Town Offices.