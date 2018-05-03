Thanks to Joe Colangelo — Tom and Jane Zenaty

To the Editor:

We want offer our sincere thanks and appreciation for Joe Colangelo’s work as Shelburne’s Town Manager. Through our work with him in recent years we have been so impressed with his incredible work ethic, his generosity, for instance, in suggesting ways the Village ​Pedestrian Safety Group could most effectively engage with key constituencies in town and making time for countless consultations with Jane, who was facilitator of the group. The changes already in place and those envisioned represent long-term enhancements within the village of a truly pedestrian and bike-friendly environment for residents and visitors alike. Without Joe’s support, this would not have been possible.

Through it all we came to just begin to appreciate the complexity of the town manager’s job and the vast array of variables, competing interests and information he has had to juggle on any given day. We certainly recognize the difficult balance he had to strike given the town charter and the sensitive relationships he had to navigate with town officials, ​the Selectboard in particular.

No doubt inherent in the job is that some in town will always take issue with the decisions he made. While we sometimes disagreed with some of those decisions, we have little doubt that he did his best to make Shelburne more special every day.

We will miss Joe and we are hopeful his new job will prove to be rewarding while affording him lots of quality time with his young family.

Tom and Jane Zenaty

Shelburne