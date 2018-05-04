South Burlington Police launch manhunt for homicide suspect

By LISA SCAGLIOTTI

South Burlington Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man connected with the homicide of a 33-year-old woman in her home on Thursday.

Police found Anako “Anette” Lumumba, age 33, dead of an apparent shooting inside her home on Southview Drive Thursday evening.

Police now are searching for 36-year-old Leroy A. Headley, also of South Burlington, whom Police Chief Trevor Whipple said is considered armed and dangerous.

An arrest warrant for Headley was issued Friday in Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Criminal Division, police said in a 5:15 p.m. update.

On Thursday, police said they received a call at about 6:25 p.m. from the police department in Falmouth, Mass., where a man came in and said a family member in Vermont had called him to say he had shot his girlfriend.

That family member is Headley who Whipple said was known to be a South Burlington resident. Police went to 10 Southview Drive where they found Lumumba dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are asking for help from the public to locate Headley who they say may be driving a 2017 blue Nissan Pathfinder with Vermont plates and the registration HBR 281.

“There is no information regarding a specific threat to the community. This appears to be a specific targeted crime,” the South Burlington police news release explained. “At this time Mr. Headley is a suspect in an active homicide investigation. He should be considered armed and dangerous and ask the community to exercise normal daily caution and to call 911 immediately if Mr. Headley or his vehicle is located.”

Anyone with information may also contact the South Burlington Police Department at 802-598-3528.

“The South Burlington Police Department expresses our deepest condolences to Ms. Lumumba’s family,” police said in a statement. “Detectives will continue a very active investigation throughout the weekend.”