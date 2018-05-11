Green Up prizes go to volunteers young and old

By Cate Cross

The sunny weather inspired towns folks to come out and join the Green Up Vermont efforts on Saturday. Volunteers picked up more than 150 bags from the town clerk’s office and Shelburne Supermarket.

Despite conflicts with many other scheduled events that day, more than 100 people turned out to green up and fill an entire town dump truck with green bags.

The winners of this year’s prizes, sponsored by Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary Club, are:

• For largest group greening up together and photographed: Wake Robin with 21 people.

• For most unusual Green Up item found: Shelburne Lion Scouts 607 for unearthing a discarded modem from the side of the road.

We will aim to grow our numbers next year. After hearing from many that the first May Saturday date traditionally holds conflicting obligations, we may consider moving Shelburne’s Green Up Day 2019 to a different date.

Thank you to all who participated and especially to those supporting efforts behind the scenes, including Paul Goodrich at the highway department, town clerk Diana Vaschon, the Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary Club and Shelburne Supermaket.

Cate Cross is Shelburne’s Green Up coordinator