Hannan K. Merritt, formerly of Shelburne, was recently awarded Alpine Level III certification by the Professional Ski Instructors of America, the highest level certification for professional ski instructors. He lives in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., where he teaches skiing and manages the freestyle team at Heavenly Ski Resort. Merritt is a 2013 graduate of Hobart College, a 2009 graduate of Champlain Valley Union High School, and a 2005 graduate of Shelburne Community School. His parents are Ken and Sharon Merritt of Shelburne.