News from the Pierson Library

Call the library at 985-5124 for more information or to register for programs.

Tonight: Minecraft Club Kids in grades 5 and up are invited to the library at 6:30 tonight and every Thursday in May for an evening of Minecraft with friends. Enjoy snacks and Minecraft challenges in good company. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Please call if you need to use a library computer as devices are limited.

Story Time with Patrice Join Patrice every Monday morning at 10:30 for stories that even our very youngest patrons can enjoy.

Magic the Gathering Club Players ages 11 and up are invited for an afternoon of gaming with friends on Tuesday, May 15, at 3:30 p.m. Bring your Magic Decks. Snacks provided.

Tuesday Night Book Club The group meets Tuesday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “The Baker’s Secret” by Stephen Kiernan. Pick up a copy of the book at the library.

Wednesday Morning Book Club The group meets Wednesday, May 16, at 10 a.m. to discuss “The Hemingses of Monticello” by Annette Gordon-Reed. Ask for a copy at the front desk.

One-on-One Genealogy Help Volunteer John Kelley is available on Wednesday afternoons if you would like to make an appointment with him to learn how to trace your family roots using readily accessible and free resources.

Musical Story Time with Inger Join Inger Dyfest for music, movement and good books every Thursday morning at 10:30. Little ones play rhythm instruments and dance to tunes on the guitar.

Books on Tap The book group for men will be meeting at La Villa on Thursday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m. to discuss “The Sound and the Fury” by William Faulkner. Library volunteer Andrew Everett leads the discussion along with brews and food.

Knitting 4 Peace Bring your knitting needles, crochet hook, and yarn on Saturday, May 19, at 10 a.m. to join others in making items to be sent around the world.