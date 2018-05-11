Parks & Rec News

Babe Ruth deadline has been extended to May 15. Babe Ruth Baseball registration is open to players born on or between May 1, 2002 and April 30, 2005. Softball registration is open to players born on or between Jan. 1, 2001 and Dec. 31, 2004. Register online or in person at the Shelburne Rec office.

Fall Youth Soccer Registration deadline is Friday, June 1. The Shelburne Recreation Soccer league is for students entering grades 1-6 this fall. Please note: There is a specific soccer form for registration available on our website under “related documents” or in our office. You must complete one form per child or register online. The early registration fee is ​$30 ​if received by June 1. Between June 1 and Aug. 10, the fee increases to $55 per child. The ​final registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 10. ​Registrations received after Aug. 10 will be placed on a wait list and assigned to a team only if space allows.

Shelburne Beach passes for Shelburne residents will be available at Shelburne Beach starting June 19. The 2018 Season Pass cost is $25 for a first car, $5 per additional car in a household. The fee for seniors ages 60+ is $5 per car for a season pass. Beach passes can also be purchased at the Recreation office starting May 29. See our website for more information about Shelburne Beach.

Warning: Fun summer camps ahead! Whether it’s your child’s first experience or they’re returning to one of their favorites, they will love being part of our Summer Camps and Programs and we’ll love having them. Don’t miss out on upcoming camps in June including Jr. Lacrosse Camp, Rocket Camp​ and Tennis Lessons. See our website for full listings at shelburnevt.org or call 985-9551. Happy Summer!