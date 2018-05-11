Rick’s Field of Dreams — Spring brings grass, flowers, new life, and memories of lilacs and Mother

Finally, the grass has turned into a thick green carpet and the buds on the trees have started to unfurl. Flowerbeds are coming back to life with new growth and the sweet scent of blooming flowers.

This was my mother’s favorite time of year (next to Christmas). She enjoyed the sight of trilliums dotting the spring woodlands with color before the trees leafed out. She also had a love for lilacs, their sweet, soothing smell, and the many different varieties single- and double-blossoms. Our home always had a vase on the kitchen table filled with fresh-cut lilacs that was replenished almost daily, when lilac season was in.

Happy Mother’s Day mom, and to all mothers and grandmothers. This poem is for you.

For Mother

She stood over sink and stove,

Made sure my clothes were clean.

She would tell me “It’s all right,”

When frightened from a bad dream.

She loved the flowers of spring

And the scent given by these,

Tulips, daffodils, trilliums

And flowering lilac trees.

Our door was always open

And her apron always on,

The warm smile on her face,

Yes, has faded but not gone.

Thank you, Mother, for your love

And the care you gave to me.

I’ll treasure memories while I

Sit beneath your lilac tree.

Rick Bessette is Shelburne’s poet laureate.