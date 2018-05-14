Veteran EMT, police officer charged with soliciting prostitution at Harbor Place

A veteran rescue squad member and part-time police officer in central Vermont has been charged with soliciting prostitution and obstruction of justice in Shelburne, officials said Monday.

Lynn Doney, 57, who also is a Northfield Selectboard member, is due for arraignment Thursday in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington on the two criminal charges, Shelburne police said.

Shelburne police said the arrest stems from a complaint at Harbor Place on Route 7, which is a hotel catering to low income people.

Management at Harbor Place called police to report possible suspicious activity, Chief Aaron Noble said.

Police found a man who admitted he had performed sexual acts for pay, Noble said. The chief said the investigation determined the sex acts also had been performed in Barre.

The obstruction of justice charge alleges that Doney, as a law enforcement officer, knew there was an outstanding arrest warrant for the adult male prostitute, but did not arrest him, Shelburne police said.

Doney did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Doney is well-known in central Vermont through his work as an EMT, police officer, union delegate, court officer in Barre, and selectboard member in Northfield.

He was placed on administrative leave Monday in Barre Town for both his rescue and police jobs, Municipal Manager Carl Rogers said. Rogers said Doney was directed not to visit the three emergency medical services stations in Barre Town.

Doney works full-time for Barre Town Emergency Medical Services and part-time with the Barre Town Police Department for races at the Thunder Road racetrack for about 10 years. The town paid him $99,115 for the fiscal year ending last June 30, according to the annual town report. His base salary for Barre EMT was $56,920.

He also is a member of the Barre Town Association of EMTs Local 3702 and is its delegate to the Vermont Professional Firefighters Association union, according to the website.

Doney also was placed on administrative leave by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, where he works part-time, Sheriff Sam Hill said. Doney has worked as a part-time deputy for about 28 years — as both a court security officer and handling traffic control, Hill said. The sheriff said Doney has been told he is to refrain from any law enforcement work and Hill said he has instructed his office not to call him to fill any work.

Doney also has been a Northfield Selectboard member for about a half-dozen years.

The investigation began after management at Harbor Place called police to report there was suspicious activity in one of the rooms recently, Chief Noble said.

Officer Bob Lake located a man who acknowledged he had been paid to perform sexual acts, police said. The investigation determined the sex acts had happened in both Shelburne and Barre, Noble said.

Shelburne police, Barre City police and the Washington County Special Investigations Unit corroborated on the leads, which led to Doney’s arrest Friday evening, police said. Investigators also worked with both the Chittenden and Washington County state’s attorneys.

