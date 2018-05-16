SERVICES

Lafayette Painting is ready to provide a great custom paint job for you. Allow our professionals to enhance your space with a fresh look. Call 863-5397 or visit LafayettePaintingInc.com for your free and accurate estimate.

Vermont Property Caretakers LTD. Co. Lakefront home, country estate and residential property management and caretaking services. Fully insured. Call Robert at 881-3695 or email vtpropertycaretaker@gmail.com for estimate.

Lawn Mowing Service. College student. 15+ years experience. Professional equipment. Insured. Residential, business, church, municipal, etc. Temp or full season. Call Anthony Burds 777-9131

REAL ESTATE for Rent

Open concept 2nd floor commercial/office space in village on Falls Road, Shelburne. Separate entrance. Approximately 750 sq.ft leased space and shared use of large common kitchen/meeting area. $1,000/mo. Utilities included. Additional space available. Call Rob 881-3695.

Hinesburg: Seeking female housemate for upbeat, active senior woman. Minimal rent in exchange for nighttime presence, cooking 1-2x/wk & some companionship. Private BA/shared kitchen. Experience w/ memory loss preferred. No deposit! 863-5625 HomeShareVermont.org for application. Interview, refs, background check req. EHO

VEHICLES

FOR SALE BY BID 1985 Chevrolet Military Surplus 4WD truck with utility body. Diesel engine; 19,614 miles in running order. Expired Vt. State Inspection. Sold as is/where is. Sealed Bids are due no later than 5:00 PM Friday May 25. Send to: Truck Bid; Shelburne Town Offices; PO BOX 88; 5420 Shelburne Road; Shelburne, Vermont 05482. TEL. 802-985-5123 The Town of Shelburne reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

2014 Honda Accord EX, modern steel color, excellent condition and very clean, original owner, 27K miles, newly inspected/oil change, all maintenance by local Honda dealer. $15,850, phone 985-2381

FREE

Free two love seats sage green color in good condition. You come take away in Hinesburg. Please call 802-777-2844