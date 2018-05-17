Bella Voce presents ‘Sing Creation’s Music’ spring concerts

In preparing for a tour of Scotland next month, the Vermont women’s chorus Bella Voce presents its spring concert, “Sing Creation’s Music,” this weekend with performances in Stowe and Colchester.

With a concert title inspired by a line from English poet John Clare, the program features a Gaelic carol and an annual, familiar tune by beloved Scottish poet Robert Burns.

Fans of the hit fiction series “Outlander” by Diana Gabaldon will recognize the “Skye Boat Song.” In addition to folk tunes and an English madrigal, the Bella Voce also will perform music from Italy and Spain as well as a Hebrew song of praise, “Mi Chamocha.”

American folk songs round out the program including selections by Vermont composer Gwyneth Walker along with three pieces by former Saint Michael’s College professor Richard Stoehr.

In addition, Bella Voce welcomes guest artists Laura Markowitz playing violin, and John Dunlop on cello.

Performances are Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Stowe Community Church, 137 Main St., Stowe, and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester. Tickets at the door: $18 general admission, $15 seniors and students. Advance tickets available from Flynntix: 802-86-FLYNN or online at flynntix.org.