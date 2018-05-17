COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Oakledge Park

Walk for Epilepsy

May 20: 9th annual Walk for Epilepsy organized by the Epilepsy Foundation of Vermont.

Registration at 9:45 a.m. Walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Preregistration is required by May 18. $35 per person. Walk begins at Upper Lodge at Oakledge Park. 318-1575 or epilepsy@sover.net.

Burlington Waterfront Park

26th annual Vermont Brewers Festival

July 20: noon to 4 p.m. Session 1 (local session discount tickets for Vermonters, $33); 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Session 2.

July 21: noon to 4 p.m. Session 3; 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Session 4.

Sessions 2, 3 and 4: $43. Limit one session per day per ticket holder. Burlington Waterfront Park, 1 Main St. Tickets, additional information: vtbrewfest.com

Burlington Waterfront Park

Lake Champlain Maritime Festival

July 26-29. 12th annual. Exhibits, concerts, boat show. Main stage concerts presented by Higher Ground. Act for July 26 to be announced soon. Twiddle’s Tumble Down plays July 27-28. Ween plays July 29. Details, tickets online at highergroundmusic.com, by phone at 652-0777 or at the Higher Ground Box Office, 1214 Williston Rd., South Burlington. Lake Champlain Antique and Classic Boat Society’s 33rd Annual Vintage Boat Show with more than 45 boats from Vermont, New York and other northeast states. Also, free concert series July 29-31; musical acts to be announced. All ages. Children 12 and under free. Rain or shine. Also, presented by Higher Ground. More information and updates at lcmfestival.com.

COLCHESTER

Saint Michael’s College

Vermont Catholic Charities

June 6: 6:30 p.m. Vermonters Helping Vermonters. Fundraiser for Vermont Catholic Charities which assists vulnerable Vermonters of all faiths since through emergency aid, counseling and assisted living.

Local food and beverages donated. Live music by the Cassarinos. $50 per person. Dion Family Student Center at Saint Michael’s College. Register: vermontcatholic.org/vermontershelpingvermonters.

ST. ALBANS

St. Albans Area Watershed Association

Take a Stake in the Lake 5k and Clean Water Fair

June 9: 9 a.m. race. $25 (race, t-shirt, door prize drawings, SAAWA membership). Walk or run; Kill Kare to Bay Park. 10 a.m. to noon, children’s activities. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fair. St. Albans Bay Stonehouse, St. Albans Bay Park, 579 Lake Road. Register: saintalbanswatershed.org. Jeff Moulton, 238-9319, info@saintalbanswatershed.org.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

NW Chapter, Master Gardeners

Annual Plant Sale

May 19: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Donated perennials, shrubs, vegetables. Raffle tickets. Free garden advice. UVM Horticulture Farm, 65 Green Mountain Drive. kpatno@hvt.org.

Burlington Garden Club

Celebration of Peonies at Hildene

June 7: 8 a.m. Sign up now for a trip to Hildene, home of Abraham Lincoln’s son Robert Todd Lincoln, in Manchester. Leave from Doubletree by Hilton Hotel (former Sheraton), Williston Road. Lunch included. Minimum of 35 travelers. $185 (portion may be tax deductible). Details: goodspeedandbach.com/music-culture/celebration-of-peonies-day-tour-of-hildene-the-lincoln-family-home-june-7-2018/

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Amy E. Tarrant Gallery at the Flynn Center

Through June 30: “Flourish,” works by Vermont artists with disabilities.

Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; prior to MainStage shows and during intermission. 652-4500, flynncenter.org.

Burlington City Arts

Through June 10: Vox Populi American culture through portraiture. Free.

Through June 10: Across the Distance. Contemporary Arab art video exhibition from the Barjeel Art Foundation based in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. Free.

Third Saturday of month,11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Family Art inspired by current exhibition.

May 24: 6 to 7:30 p.m. “Express Your Self: What Portraits Can Reveal.” Burlington clinical psychologist Drs. Elizabeth Goldstein and Jean Pieniadz; interactive discussion around the character, struggles and resilience of contemporary society through portraiture. Free.

135 Church St. 865-7166; burlingtoncityarts.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Student art showcase

May 17-22: 8 p.m. Exhibit in various media showcasing the work of advanced students completing semester long independent studio art. Mahaney Center for the Arts. Senior Studio Art Thesis Exhibition, Johnson Memorial Building. A Studio Art event. Free. middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168.

MONTPELIER

Spotlight Gallery

“Artists to Watch Part II”

Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., through June 29. Work by Angelo Arnold (Montpelier), August Burns (Middlesex), Jean Cherouny (South Burlington), Vanessa Compton (Greensboro), Robert Gold (Burlington), Renee Greenlee (Burlington), Erika Senft Miller (Colchester), Hannah Morris (Barre),

Sam Talbot-Kelly (Montpelier), Caroline Tavelli-Abar (Rochester), Rose Umerlik (Jeffersonville).

136 State St. 828-3291, info@vermontartscouncil.org.

SHELBURNE

Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

Anecdotes: Paintings by Philip Hagopian

Through May 29. Rural landscapes. Multi-media pieces. 86 Falls Road. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 802-985-3848 or joan@fsgallery.com.

Roadhouse Studios

Open Studio Weekend

May 26-27: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrating the statewide Vermont Spring Open Studio Weekend. Resident artists Bob Arns, Hope Johnson, Kim Senior and Sherry Senior will be joined by visiting artists Kathleen Caraher Grant, Mary Hill, and Johanne Durocher Yordan. The Roadhouse artists work in acrylic, watercolor, oil, quilting, jewelry, mixed media and decorative arts. Light refreshments will be served. 207 Webster Road. roadhousestudiosvt.com.

Rustic Roots

Badass Babes Illustration Show

Through May 27. Exhibit features 32 works by 11 local women artists. Diverse media and themes. Most of the artwork and some additional prints are available for sale. Information: rusticrootsvt.com, or 985-9511.

Shelburne Vineyard

Landscape paintings

Through June. Paintings by plein air landscape artist Donna Bourne, of Studio 266 in Burlington, will be on view in the tasting room starting April 1 through June. An artist reception will be announced soon. Bourne’s colorful work represents the natural world with her interpretation of land and sky, trees, water and light. Information at Shelburnevineyard.com, the winery’s Facebook page, and donnabourneart.com. 6308 Shelburne Road.

KIDS

SHELBURNE

Vermont Day School

Spring Carnival

May 19 (rain date May 20): 1 to 3:30 p.m. Third annual. Photo booth, face painting, games, dunk tank, food, prizes. All community members welcome. $5 child, adults free. 6701 Shelburne Road. vtdayschool.org

Shelburne Museum

Webby’s Art Studio

Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Art activities for all ages, inspired by temporary and permanent exhibitions.

May 19: Electra’s Elixir. Concoct an “elixir” inspired by a visit to the Apothecary Shop.

May 26: Stroke of Genius Build a natural brush to paint a masterpiece.

In the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education classroom. Free with Admission. 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org/calendar/.

MEETINGS, CLASSES, CONFERENCES

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15 to 10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net

COLCHESTER

AMVETS Vermont Post 1

June 11 and second Monday of the month: 6:30 p.m. American Legion Post, 3650 Roosevelt Highway. Open to all veterans, National Guard and Reservists. John Kehoe, 796-3098, amvetsvt@gmail.com.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

UVM Fleming Museum

Alison Bechdel exhibit

Through May 20. Alison Bechdel’s “Self-Confessed: The Inappropriately Intimate Comics of Alison Bechdel.” East Gallery.

French caricatures

Through May 20. “Bluestockings” or “Les Bas Bleus,” featuring the work of French caricaturist Honoré Daumier, a series of 19th-century lithographs. Wolcott Gallery.

61 Colchester Ave. flemingmuseum.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Henry Sheldon Museum of Vermont History

A century of photography

Through July 8: “Our Town: Love, Joy, Sadness, and Baseball — 100 Years of Photography” featuring three dozen photographs from the Sheldon’s collection selected by retired National Geographic photographer James P. Blair along with Sheldon Museum Archivist Eva Garcelon-Hart.

May 23 and June 20: noon. Blair discusses the Our Town photographs. Limited to 20; advance reservations: 388-2117. Free with admission.

One Park Street. HenrySheldonMuseum.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Through June 3: Puppets: World on a String.

Through Aug. 26: In the Garden: Flower Power: Desire, Love and Sentiment; Everlasting Blooms: Floriform Metalwork of Marie Zimmermann; Invasive Species: Insects in the Home.

6000 Shelburne Road; 802-985-3346. shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Discover Jazz Festival

June 1-10. 35th annual. Schedule and details at discoverjazz.com. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

MainStage

May 19: 2 and 8 p.m. STOMP.

FlynnSpace

May 19: 8 p.m. Soovin Kim and Gloria Chen.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

COLCHESTER

Saint Michael’s College

May 20: 3 p.m. Bella Voce Women’s Chorus of Vermont. “Sing Creation’s Music.” McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall, 18 Campus Road. $18, $15 seniors and students. At door or flynntix.org, 802-86-FLYNN.

HINESBURG

Champlain Valley Union High School

Cellist Emily Taubl performs as a special guest of the Hinesburg Artists Series. Concert features Hinesburg Community Band, South County Chorus under the direction of Rufus Patrick. Program pays tribute to Leonard Bernstein.

May 20, 4:30 p.m. Free. CVU auditorium.

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

Opera Company of Middlebury

May 20: 5 p.m. Meet the Singers. $35. General admission.

June 1, 3, 7, 9: Andre Previn’s “A Streetcar Named Desire.” ocmvermont.org

68 S. Pleasant St. Tickets: 388-9222, townhalltheater.org.

SHELBURNE

Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on

The Green at Shelburne Museum

May 26: 6 p.m. gates, 7 p.m. Fleet Foxes.

June 9: The Decemberists.

June 14: Sturgill Simpson.

July 13: Dispatch. July 21: Guster, Vermont Symphony Orchestra.

Aug. 1: Jason Mraz and Brett Dennen, “Good Vibes.”

Aug. 2: 6 p.m. gates, 7 p.m. Sylvan Esso; TBD. All ages. 12 and under free. $35 Early Bird, $40 GA advance, plus $4 day of show. 877-987-6487, highergroundmusic.com; ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1604214

Shelburne Vineyard

Bluegrass and BBQ

May 25: 6 p.m. Music by Hardscrabble. Food truck by Bluebird BBQ and ice cream from Fisher Brothers Farm.

SHELDON

Summer Music at Grace Series

Farewell Reunion

May 25: 7 p.m. 16th annual. Vermont’s traditional-roots power trio Pete’s Posse performs – Pete Sutherland, Oliver Scanlon, Tristan Henderson. Sponsored by Young Tradition Vermont and Grace Church. Bring a dessert to share at intermission. $20 suggested donation benefits Tom Sustic Fund which supports families with children with life-threatening/life-altering conditions. Grace Church, 215 Pleasant St. Reservations if requested: mark.sustic@gmail.com.

NIGHTLIFE

BURLINGTON

ArtsRiot

May 17: 8 p.m. Magic Giant. LA-based indie folk trio. $15. magicgiant.com.

400 Pine St. 540-0406, artsriot.com.

Club Metronome

May 17: 9 p.m. Kudu Stooge.

May 18: 10 a.m. Mi Yard Reggae Night, DJs Big Dog & Jahson.

Above Nectar’s, 188 Main St. 865-4563, clubmetronome.com

Nectar’s

May 17: 7 p.m. Trivia Night. 9:30 p.m. Culture ft. Kenyatta Hill with Selections by DJs Big Dog & Jahson.

May 18: 7 to 9 p.m. Seth Yacovone. 9 p.m. Blues for Breakfast. $7, free before 10 p.m.

May 19: 7 p.m. Ian Morris Greenman with Andrew Myers. 9 p.m. Juke Joint with members of Dopapod, Nth Power, Dub Apocalypse, Soulive, and more with AXATSE.

May 20: 9 p.m. Mi Yard Reggae Night, DJs Big Dog & Jahson.

May 21: 9 p.m. Game Night.

May 22: 9 p.m. $5. Dead Set Tuesdays: Grateful Dead Jam, guests Zach Nugent,

Daniel Marc, Ed Grasmeyer, Josh Dobbs, Sean Preece.

May 23: 7 p.m. Django Soulo. 9 p.m. Live Band Karaoke, hosted by Guano Loco.

Throwback to 1930s cabaret

Vermont’s longest running cabaret troupe returns with wit, jazz, sass and satire. Spielpalast Cabaret brings vintage burlesque and vaudeville to the stage in Burlington at Main Street Landing’s Black Box Theatre, May 25-27 and May 31-June 2. Cash bar and entertainment prior to shows. $25 advance; $27 one hour before show time. 60 Lake St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Higher Ground

May 16: Matthew Logan Vasquez (Showcase Lounge).

May 17: Margaret Glaspy & Julian Lage (Showcase Lounge).

1214 Williston Road. Toll free: 877-987-6487; highergroundmusic.com.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Bicycle Club rides

• May 19: 10 a.m. Introductory Ride for new riders. Meet at Veterans Memorial Park, South Burlington, Wheeler lot. Leader: Chris Johnson – 373-9015/ cajohnson42@gmail.com. Co-Leader: John Bertelsen – 864-0101 / jo.bertel@gmail.com

• May 20: 9:45 a.m. Vergennes Voyager: 26-mile rolling (easy) or 39-mile flat to rolling

(easy/moderate) rural ride running along Otter Creek to Middlebury for a bakery stop.

The longer ride rolls out by Kingsland Bay State Park before heading south

to Middlebury. No big hills. Meet at Vergennes Union High School, Monkton Road, east parking lot. Leader: John Bertelsen – 864-0101 / jo.bertel@gmail.com. Co-Leader/Social

Ride Leader: Karla Ferrelli – 864-0101 / karla.ferrelli@gmail.com.

• May 26: 9:45 a.m. St. Albans Explorer: Light, rolling hills with beautiful views by the lake. The 35-mile (easy/moderate) route goes out to Kill Kare Park and returns while

the 50-mile (moderate) route continues on to Swanton and back. Both rides can break for food at St. Albans Bay. Meet at Georgia park and ride. Leader: Kerry Crosby – 578-3249 / crosbykn@comcast.net. Co-Leader/Social Ride Leader: George Thabault – 598-3409 / gthabault@gmail.com.

SPORTS

HINESBURG

CVU Redhawks Football

Fall informational meeting

May 21: 6 p.m. CVU Redhawks Head Coach Mike Williams and the CVU Football Boosters Board host an informational meeting about the upcoming 2018 high school football season in the CVU Cafeteria. All rising 9th – 12th grade prospective and current CVU football players, along with a parent or guardian, are encouraged to attend. Optional summer workouts begin mid-June. Questions? cvufootball@gmail.com.

MONTPELIER

Vermont Corporate Cup Challenge

May 17: 35th annual. 5K team running/walking event. Volunteers wanted in all areas from water stops to post-race pack up. State House lawn. vcccsar.org.

TALKS, ETC.

BURLINGTON

Phoenix Books Burlington

May 17: James Sexton, Esq., “If You’re in My Office, It’s Already Too Late: A Divorce Lawyer’s Guide to Staying Together.”

May 22: Anne Commire, “Mooreville;” posthumous publication of the story of her family during Prohibition and the Depression.

May 24: Thea Lewis, “Wicked Vermont.” By the creator of the Queen City Ghostwalk.

May 31: Matthys Levy’s first novel, “Building Eden;” author of “Why Buildings Fall Down.”

7 p.m. talks: $3 for Vermont Foodbank; includes $5 discount coupon for featured book. Coupons expire at end of event.

191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz.

Wicked stories come to life

Phoenix Books

Author Thea Lewis, launches her new book “Wicked Vermont,” May 24 at Phoenix Books, 191 Bank St., Burlington. The creator of the Queen City Ghostwalk has assembled a collection of edgy stories about Vermont characters including a serial killer and a smuggler from Burlington. She will be on hand to share her stories at 7 p.m. Proceeds go to the Vermont Foodbank. Tickets: $3 ticket comes with a coupon for $5 off the purchase of her book. phoenixbooks.biz.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Phoenix Books Essex

May 29: 7 p.m. Fearn Lickfield, director of the Green Mountain Druid School and founder of Guardians of the Sacred Earth, presents “A Druid’s Legacy,” and discusses the late Ivan McBeth’s book, “The Bardic Book of Becoming,” an introduction to modern Druidry.

2 Carmichael St. 872-7111, phoenixbooks.biz.

MONTPELIER

Agency of Natural Resources

Moose herd discussion

June 26: 4 to 5 p.m. The Health of Vermont’s Moose Herd. Dewey Building, 1 National Life Drive. Link to join remotely at anr.vermont.gov/node/1100

THEATER

BRISTOL

Holley Hall

“Vermont’s Deaf Culture: Building Bridges Through Theater”

May 17, 7-8:30 p.m. Creator and performers Julia Kitonis and Don Petit-Homme discuss Vermont’s deaf community, its history, and examination of the play “Songs for a New World.” Question and answer period after presentation. 453-2366 or oneworldlibraryproject.org.

BURLINGTON

Black Box Theatre At Main Street Landing

“Spielpalast Cabaret”

May 25, 26, 27, 31, June 1 and 2: 7 p.m. cocktail hour, 8 p.m. show.

May 26 and June 1: 10 p.m. cocktail hour, 11 p.m. show.

May 27: 7 p.m. cocktail hour. 8 p.m. Special scandalous show.

“Bawdy vaudeville, vintage burlesque!”

Cash bar and entertainment prior to shows. $25 advance; $27 one hour before show time.

60 Lake St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

Flynn Theatre

MainStage

May 19: 2 and 8 p.m. STOMP.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org

Vermont Stage

13th Annual auction

May 14: 9 p.m. Online “Spring for the Stage” auction ends. 862-1497, vermontstage.org.

Very Merry Theatre Teens

“Into the Woods”

May 25-27: Friday, Saturday 7 p.m.; Sunday 6 p.m.; matinee Saturday 2 p.m. This modern twist on the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales takes a musical format telling the stories of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel using a story involving a baker and his wife, their wish to begin a family, and a witch. Admission by donation. O.N.E. Community Center, 20 Allen St.

355-1461. verymerrytheatre.org.

SHELBURNE

Town Hall

“A Finished Heart”

May 18: 7 p.m. Writer, composer and actor Eliott Cherry transformed his journals dealing with losing a loved one into a one-act multi-media play. It addresses issues surrounding communication regarding end-of-life choices. Discussion following show. Admission by donation (suggested $10-$50 per person). Reservations at PatientChoices.org/Events or at 391-9911. Shelburne Town Hall.

MIDDLEBURY

‘Streetcar’ as opera

Baritone Gregory Gerbrandt plays Stanley Kowalski, in the Opera Company of Middlebury’s presentation of “A Streetcar Named Desire,” June 1-9 at Town Hall Theater. Composer André Previn once said the Tennessee Williams play was already an opera – just without the singing. Previn’s take on this American classic stays faithful to the original play. “Streetcar” opens the company’s 15th season and marks the 20th show directed by Douglas Anderson and stage-managed by Mary Longey. Tickets, showtimes and details at townhalltheater.org, 802-382-9222 and at ocmvermont.org.

WORKSHOPS

ESSEX

Veterans Homestead Series

May 27: “Designing and Building the Resilient Garden.” Sweet Butters Farm. For veterans or family members who would like to participate: 377-1214, wildrootsfarmvt@gmail.com.

WOODSTOCK

Working Woodlands

Nature Photography

May 26: 9 a.m. to noon. Limit: 10. Lisa Lacasse, Quechee Area Camera Club. Cell phone, point-and-shoot camera, and/or advanced DSLR camera. 40 minutes indoors: slide show (“Art of Seeing”) and talk followed by outdoor practice. Forest Center, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park, 54 Elm St. $20 check to Vermont Woodlands Association, P.O. Box 6004, Rutland, VT 05702; or credit card vermontwoodlands.org/workshops.asp or 747-7900. vermontwoodlands.org.

SHELBURNE

All Souls Interfaith Gathering

Laughter-lessons workshop

May 22: 6:30 to 9 p.m. “Laughing Matters: What Laughter Teaches Us About Living & Dying” is an experiential workshop to stretch imagination beyond conventional views of joy and suffering. At All Souls Interfaith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Road. $22 advance, $30 at door. 318-6901. Register: jennifermatthews.com.