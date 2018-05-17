UPDATE: EMT, cop, selectboard member denies prostitution and obstruction

A longtime rescue squad member and part-time police officer busted in Shelburne by police on charges of soliciting a male prostitute and obstruction of justice denied the criminal counts on Thursday.

A lawyer for Lynn Doney, 57, entered not guilty pleas to the two charges during a brief arraignment in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

Doney, who also is a Northfield Selectboard member, declined comment as he left court.

His defense lawyer, Stephen Craddock, said they had just received court paperwork including 12 pages of affidavits from police and they would be reviewing it.

Judge David Fenster agreed to release Doney on conditions, including that he have no contact with the prostitute in the case. The court also told Doney to stay away from Harbor Place, the low-income hotel Route 7 in Shelburne where he was arrested.

Barre Town has placed Doney on paid administrative leave from his full-time post as an EMT for the Washington County community. Town Manager Carl Rogers also placed Doney on unpaid leave for the Barre Town Police Department where he works part-time.

Washington County Sheriff San Hill also imposed an unpaid administrative leave on Doney, who works part-time as a court officer and monitoring traffic at highway construction sites.

A police affidavit says that Doney agreed to pay a male prostitute for sex at Harbor Place on May 11.

The obstruction of justice charge is based on Doney knowing that the prostitute had an unserved arrest warrant pending against him, court records show.

The prostitute agreed to cooperate with Shelburne Police Officer Bob Lake, who had learned that the man was getting paid for sex recently, according to officials.

The investigation revealed that Doney and the prostitute had contact in both Shelburne and Barre, police said.

In the affidavit, the prostitute told police that he had had at least five encounters with Doney and on at least four occasions he provided sexual services. When first confronted by police at Harbor Place on May 11, Doney denied that he had ever paid for sex, the affidavit said.

In the affidavit, Doney referred to the other man as a “friend” whom he had known for a few years. Doney told police he was helping the other man with rent money and that he had also treated him to dinner on a couple of occasions in Barre.

Barre City Police collaborated with Shelburne on the investigation.