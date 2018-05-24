Memorial Day ceremony

By on

photo by VA Medical Center

A Memorial Day ceremony is set for noon on Wednesday, May 30, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center memorial walkway in White River Junction. The keynote speaker will be Col. Nathan Lord, of Waterbury, commander of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and a career mountain infantry officer. All Vermont veterans are invited. Information: Katherine Tang in the VA Medical Center Public Affairs Office, 295-9363 ext. 5880, or email at vhawrjpao@va.gov.

  

