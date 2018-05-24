Parks & Rec News

The Recreation office will be closed on Monday, May 28, for Memorial Day.

Fall Youth Soccer registration deadline is Friday, June 1. The Shelburne Recreation Soccer league is for students entering grades 1-6 this fall. The registration form is online under “related documents” on the Recreation website and in the office. The early registration fee is ​$30 by June 1. After that, through Aug. 10, the fee increases to $55 per child. Final registration deadline is Aug. 10. New registrations received after Aug. 10 will be put on a wait list and assigned to a team only if space allows.

Shelburne Beach Passes available June 18 at Shelburne Beach. The 2018 Season Pass fee is $25 for the first car, $5 per additional car in a household. Seniors ages 60+ pay $5 per car for a season pass. Beach passes can also be purchased at the Recreation Office starting May 29. Passes are for Shelburne residents only.

Save the Date: Back to the Beach community picnic is Tuesday, June 19, from 6-8 p.m.

Still looking for fun summer camps? Whether it’s your child’s first experience or they’re returning to one of their favorites, they will love being part of our Summer Camps and Programs. Upcoming June camps include Jr. Lacrosse Camp, Rocket Camp​ and Tennis Lessons.

See the Recreation webpage at shelburnevt.org for details on all programs and events.