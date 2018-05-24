Pierson Library News

Call 985-5124 with questions or to sign up for programs.

Tonight – Minecraft Club Kids in grades 5 and up are invited at 6:30 tonight and every Thursday night in May to play Minecraft. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Call if you need to use a library computer. Snacks provided.

Story Time with Patrice Join Patrice every Monday at 10:30 a.m. for stories.

One-on-One Genealogy Help Volunteer John Kelley is available on Wednesday afternoons if you would like to make an appointment with him to learn how to trace your family roots using readily accessible and free resources.

Musical Story Time with Inger Join volunteer Inger Dybfest for music, movement and good books every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Mad Hatter’s Tea Party Come for tea and silliness at the Mad Hatter’s tea party on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Decorate hats, enjoy sweet treats, and play flamingo croquet. Call ahead to register.

Welcome. Join us in welcoming our newest young patrons: Wilson Floyd, Leif Helmer and Owen McCusker, age 5; Beebek Bryce Pradhan, 6; Zach Quickel, 8; Henry Staton, 9; Alexis Quickel, 10; and Raphael Kindar-Martin, 11.

The library is closed for Memorial Day, Monday, May 28.