Shelburne Farmers Market opens this Saturday

By Rosalyn Graham

The Shelburne Farmers Market launches its 13th year on Saturday as a weekly resource for locally sourced food and a friendly place to meet neighbors and welcome tourists.

The market will set up on the Village Green from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market started in June 2006 with 23 vendors lined up on the parade ground facing Church Street. Tod Whitaker manages the market for Shelburne Business and Professional Association, which sponsors it. He recalls that before the end of that first summer, the vendors were moved to the double row arrangement that continues to today.

The number of vendors quickly grew to 44 in 51 spaces (some vendors have two or three spaces), and sales have grown too, from $63,650 in 2006 to $425,780 in 2017. Last year’s figure was an increase of 13 percent over the previous year, Whitaker said.

Whitaker attributes the market’s success to the casual atmosphere of Shelburne, the pleasant park-like setting and the wide variety of agricultural products, prepared food and handicrafts. “It’s popular with community members,” he said, “And we have great exposure on Route 7 for passing tourists. In a town that has Shelburne Museum, Shelburne Farms, Shelburne Vineyard and Vermont Teddy Bear, the Farmers Market is one more reason for tourists to visit.”

Whitaker says the local retailers have welcomed the Farmers Market as it brings more shoppers into town on Saturday mornings.

This year there are a handful of new vendors setting up at the market: Happy Cow Cheesecakes from Essex Junction; Soupie Sales and Fisher Brothers Farm from Shelburne; Shakey Ground Farm from Charlotte; Tabletop Spreads from South Burlington; Prescott Galleries from Bristol; The Hidden Gallery from Hinesburg; Toni’s Stromboli from South Burlington; Ice House Farm from Goshen; Aromaticah from St. Albans; Pocket Pies from Bristol.

Six returning vendors have been on the parade ground since the market’s 2006 debut: Euro Market, now called Mediterranean Mix, Karolyn and Louie Lalumiere with Farmstand Greenhouse, Albert and Debra Pike with Laughing Silver Jewelry, Sonia Rivadeneira with Sonia’s Salsa, Shelburne Farms with cheese and vegetables, and Nick Cowles’ Shelburne Orchards.