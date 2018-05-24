Shelburne to observe Memorial Day on the village green

Shelburne’s Memorial Day observation will be held rain or shine at 11 a.m. on Monday, at the Veterans’ Monument on the village green.

The guest speaker will be Col. Henry U. Harder, Jr., vice commander, 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard.

A UVM graduate, Col. Harder is a decorated command pilot with over 3,000 hours in the F-16. His combat experience includes four separate tours in operations in and over Iraq. He is a graduate of numerous advanced schools including the Air Command and Staff College, the United State Air Force War College and the Harvard Kennedy School Cybersecurity Executive Education Seminar.

Music will be provided by the Shelburne Community School wind ensemble.

This is an annual ceremony to pay respect and remembrance to the fallen. Tom Little will be master of ceremonies. Col. Carroll “Bud” Ockert, Ret., a Shelburne native, is coordinator of the festivities.

Please bring your chairs.