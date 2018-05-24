Vermont Holocaust Memorial speakers come to Carpenter-Carse

Speakers from the Vermont Holocaust Memorial are coming to Hinesburg’s Carpenter-Carse Library to discuss the importance of history in promoting tolerance and respect. The event is on Wednesday, May 30 at 7 p.m. and is presented in conjunction with the Charlotte Library.

Miriam Rosenbloom and Heidi Fishman are both children of Holocaust survivors. They travel around the state visiting libraries and sharing their stories with communities across Vermont, giving a brief history of the Holocaust and sharing their own families’ stories.

“They talk about how their families managed. Some were in camps, some were in hiding, most were in some way helped by righteous gentile in some way, with false IDs or hiding in a house,” Debora Steinman, co-founder of the Vermont Holocaust Memorial said.

A PowerPoint presentation accompanies the talk, and there is time for questions and discussions at the end of the program, which lasts approximately an hour.

This program is one of many offered by the Vermont Holocaust Memorial, including educator workshops, a Leaf Project to help students understand how many children were killed during the Holocaust, and a speaker’s bureau made up exclusively of children of survivors.

Additional information can be found on the Vermont Holocaust Memorial website at holocaustmemorial-vt.org