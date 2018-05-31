CVU girls tennis claims titles

A stunning run of successes continued in the individual state tennis tournament for the Champlain Valley Union girls team.

Stephanie Joseph captured her second straight individual state crown and Kendall Blanck and Renee Dauerman swept their way to the doubles championships at the Burlington Tennis Club.

Blanck and Dauerman won the first title for the CVU Redhawks so far this season on Friday, topping the South Burlington’s Helen Bujold and Eve Heroux 6-2, 6-2.

The CVU duo did not drop a set in their run through the individual state tournament, setting up the two seniors well as they get ready for the Division I state tournament.

Joseph followed up her teammate’s success with a win of her own on Saturday, beating Woodstock’s Momo Biele 6-0, 6-0 for the title.

The senior extended her family’s winning streak in the individual tournament, winning the fifth singles title in a row for the Josephs (sister Kathy won three in a row prior to Stephanie), and she did so in style. She dropped just three games in her five matches in the tournament.

The undefeated Redhawks girls (13-0) once again are the top seed on the girls side and will open the postseason today in the D-I quarterfinals. They will face the winner of No. 8 Mount Anthony and No. 9 Colchester.

BOYS TENNIS

For the CVU boys, junior Josh Ashooh advanced all the way to the singles final before falling to defending champ Preston Gordon. Gordon, from Essex, topped Ashooh 6-0, 6-1.

The Redhawks now turn their attention to the Division I state championships.

The CVU boys (8-6) earned the No. 9 seed and traveled Tuesday to play the No. 8 seed Brattleboro (9-4) They toppled Brattleboro 6-1. They face Stowe at 3 p.m. today.