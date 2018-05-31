Gameshow fundraiser at CVU to support Special Olympics team

Athletes from Champlain Valley Union High School headed to the Special Olympics 2018 USA Games in Seattle in July have a special fundraising event planned for June 9 at CVU.

On June 9, the fundraiser centers on the word game “Chain Reaction” that was on a popular TV game show. Teams and spectators are needed for the event that features pairs of three-member teams competing to be the first to complete a chain of seven words. The bonus rounds can be quite funny, requiring quick thinking and wordplay.

The show will be hosted by Kevin Conger, a CVU senior and member of the basketball team.

For more details and to sign up, visit specialolympicsvermont.org. Teams may also register at the door until a maximum of 20 teams are signed up.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. with the gameshow starting at 7:30 p.m. in the CVU auditorium.

Admission for all is $5 – including players – at the door. Additional donations are appreciated.

Ten of the 14 Vermont athletes headed to the national games are basketball players from the CVU Unified Basketball team. Two other Vermont swimmers and track and field athletes round out the contingent.

In addition, Vermont Special Olympics Summer Games are June 2-3 at the University of Vermont.