News from the Pierson Library

Call the library at 985-5124 to register for programs in advance or for more information.

Tonight: Minecraft Club Kids in grades 5 and up are invited to the library at 6:30 p.m. for Minecraft with friends. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Call if you need to use a library computer. Snacks provided.

Story Time with Patrice Join Patrice every Monday at 10:30 a.m. for stories that even our very youngest patrons can enjoy.

One-on-One Genealogy Help Volunteer John Kelley is available on Wednesday afternoons if you would like to make an appointment with him to learn how to trace your family roots using readily accessible and free resources. Call to sign up.

Book clubs in June The Tuesday Night Book Club will be meeting on June 19 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “Maisie Dobbs” by Jacqueline Winspear. The Wednesday Morning Book Club will be meeting on June 20 at 10 a.m. to discuss “The Baker’s Secret” by Stephen Kiernan. Books on Tap, the Book Club for Men, will be meeting at La Villa restaurant on Thursday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m. to discuss “Manhattan Beach” by Jennifer Egan. Copies of all of the books are at the front desk.

Library move The library will be moving to the Field House July 16-20. We may need volunteers to help us prepare for the move and may have to be closed during this period. Stay tuned!