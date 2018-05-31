Parks & Rec News

Fall Youth Soccer registration deadline is Friday The Shelburne Recreation Soccer League is for students entering grades 1 through 6 in the fall. Early registration fee is ​$30 through Friday.

Shelburne Beach Passes available at Shelburne Beach starting June 18 The 2018 Season Pass is $25 for the first car, $5 per additional car in a household. Seniors ages 60+ are $5 per car for a season pass. Beach passes can also be purchased at the Recreation office now. More information online. Passes are for Shelburne residents only.

Save the Date! Back to the Beach community picnic is June 19, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Looking for more fun this summer? Whether it’s your child’s first experience or they’re returning to one of their favorites, they will love being part of our Summer Camps and Programs and we’ll love having them. Full listings are online at Parks & Recreation at shelvburnevt.org.

Here are a few offerings:

• Junior Lacrosse Camp: For kids entering grades 1-3 in the fall. Camp meets 9:30 a.m. to noon June 18-22 at the outdoor fields at the Field House on Athletic Drive. Cost: $120. Registration Deadline is June 4.

• Youth Tennis Lessons: For ages 10-14. Camp meets 8:30-10:30 a.m. June 25-29 at Davis Park. Cost: $140. Registration Deadline is June 4.

• Rocket Camp: For kids entering grades 3-6. Camp meets 8 a.m. to noon June 25-29 at the Town Center activity room. Cost is $240 (Includes model rockets and all building supplies including launch engines.) Register by June 4.