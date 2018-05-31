Party for former police chief Warden Saturday

The community is invited from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday to a special gathering in honor of former Shelburne Police Chief Jim Warden, where he will receive the Colleen Haag Public Service Award.

The afternoon gathering will be held at Palmer’s Sugarhouse on the Shelburne Hinesburg Road.

Selectboard Chair Jerry Storey said he will attend to present the Haag Award to Warden. The presentation will be done at 2:30 p.m.

The award is named for the longtime town clerk who retired in 2016 and it is given to honor an individual for their service and dedication to the community.

Warden retired last summer after 30 years as chief of police in Shelburne. In March, the Selectboard voted to make him this year’s Haag Award recipient.

Organizer Linda Riell said the gathering will give local residents a chance to thank Warden for his service and friendship. Refreshments will be served.