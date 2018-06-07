Go fish: June 9 is Free Fishing Day

Vermont’s annual, statewide Summer Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 9, and it will be highlighted by a free family fishing festival in Grand Isle as well as opening day of the state’s regular bass fishing season.

“Vermont’s Free Fishing Day gives resident and nonresident anglers the opportunity to go fishing without a license for the day in Vermont lakes and streams,” said Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “Fishing is an activity that can be shared with friends and family or easily taught to newcomers while enjoying quality time together.”

Free Fishing Day in Vermont also will be celebrated at the Grand Isle Family Fishing Festival at the Ed Weed Fish Culture Station at 14 Bell Hill Road in Grand Isle from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Designed for young anglers and families, this event offers basic fishing instruction and the chance for kids to catch big trout in a hatchery pond. No prior fishing experience is needed, and Vermont Fish & Wildlife will be supplying fishing rods, reels and bait for use by participants.

The festival will also highlight the newly updated Ed Weed Fish Culture Station visitor center, so fishing festival participants will be able to see the new educational exhibits and learn how to identify Lake Champlain fish species in the exhibit aquariums.

Vermont’s regular bass season also opens on June 9, marking the start of some of the hottest bass fishing action in the northeast. The season opens each year on the second Saturday in June and extends through the last day of November.

Fish & Wildlife also has teamed up with Vermont State Parks to offer the ‘Reel Fun Fishing’ program to be scheduled by park interpreters on Free Fishing Day and during the summer at some state parks. The program provides loaner tackle kits and fishing clinics free of charge to anyone interested in fishing at a Vermont State Park. Fishing licenses are required for anyone 15 or older except on Free Fishing Day. Information on Reel Fun Fishing can be found at vtstateparks.com/fishing.html.

To learn more about fishing in Vermont or to purchase a fishing license, visit vtfishandwildlife.com.